ioXt Alliance Certifies 60 Android Devices

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

The ioXt Alliance announced that 60 Android devices to date from Google, HMD Global, Lenovo, Motorola, TCL, Xiaomi, and Zebra Technologies are now certified through the ioXt Certification Program. These certifications were granted after meeting rigorous standards as part of the ioXt Alliance’s Android Profile, furthering efforts to improve the security of IoT and other connected devices running on one of the world’s most popular operating systems.

Founded on eight core pledge principles that define product security, product upgradability, and consumer transparency, the ioXt Alliance provides clear guidelines for quantifying the optimal level of security needed for a specific device within a certain location and product category. Once a device meets or exceeds the requirements after testing, it receives the ioXt SmartCert label.

With Android aligning its baseline security to the ioXt global standard, consumers and enterprises can select from devices that will best protect their personal information.

The worldwide adoption of connected devices has led to a surge in security and privacy threats, with hackers attacking vulnerabilities in software that interfaces with the hardware, physical device hardware, firmware, and more. To help address these threats, ioXt is expanding into critical global markets, including Europe and Asia, for both manufacturers and consumers of IoT devices.

For more information, visit: ioXt Alliance.