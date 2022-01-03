Secure Thingz and Intrinsic ID Partner to Ensure Supply Chains of Trust for the Embedded Industry

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Secure Thingz announced their partnership with Intrinsic ID. The companies intend to integrate Intrinsic ID’s physical unclonable functions (PUF) within Secure Thingz development and provisioning solutions.

Establishing a supply chain of trust has never been more important as products and devices share sensitive information and provide vital services. With this partnership, companies will be able to develop products with unique identities and integrated confidentiality. This can then be carried through the entire development, manufacturing, and lifetime of a product through a secure microcontroller execution environment and an immutable boot path to a root of trust boot manager that verifies subsequent software before execution.

By using Secure Thingz’ security solutions, companies can implement a robust root of trust as part of the development process and extended into programming and provisioning, supporting the use of PUF technology in volume programming and provisioning services across the world.

For more information, visit: www.securethingz.com

