Secure Thingz and Hi-Lo Systems Partner to Address Cyber Security-Centric Programming

Press Release

Partnership for delivering secure programming and provisioning services across the Asia Pacific region, enabling customers to address the recently published Consumer IoT Security Statement of Support

Cambridge, United Kingdom—February 22, 2022—Secure Thingz, an IAR Systems® Group company delivering advanced development and provisioning platforms to secure the IoT, today announced their partnership with Hi-Lo Systems, a global leader of device programming services and technologies.

Through the World Economic Forum’s Council of the Connected World, Secure Thingz recently joined forces with a large number of organizations to build consensus around IoT security. The new Consumer IoT Security Statement of Support states five key capabilities for setting a baseline for consumer IoT security, adding cyber risks to the top demonstrating that cross-border cyber-attacks, misinformation, and the growing inequality between those who have access to digital services and those who don’t are among the most serious medium- and short-term risks facing governments and businesses. Specifically, threats such as ransomware and nation-state attacks will continue to increase as organizations become more reliant on technology. To inhibit these cyber-attacks and mitigate risks, it is critical that devices are manufactured with secured foundations and protected supply chains.

“We are excited to partner with Secure Thingz to integrate their advanced security technology into our device programming machines,” said Max Huang, Chairman of Hi-Lo Systems. “Delivering the promise of an enhanced secure supply chain is critical to all of our customers, both for our programming machines and for our programming service centers across the region.”

“The strengthening of the supply chain to protect valuable intellectual property, inhibit counterfeiting and overproduction, plus the ability to inhibit malware injection, is critical in building modern supply chains,” said Haydn Povey, CEO of Secure Thingz. “The partnership between Secure Thingz and Hi-Lo Systems is another step forward in our vision of Security Made Simple.”

More information about Secure Thingz’ end-to-end security solutions is available at www.securethingz.com/solutions.

### Ends

Editor's Note: IAR Systems, IAR Embedded Workbench, Embedded Trust, C-Trust, C-SPY, C-RUN, C-STAT, IAR Visual State, IAR KickStart Kit, I-jet, I-jet Trace, I-scope, IAR Academy, IAR, and the logotype of IAR Systems are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by IAR Systems AB. All other product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

Secure Thingz/IAR Systems Contacts

AnnaMaria Tahlén, Media Relations & Content Manager, IAR Systems

Tel: +46 18 16 78 00 Email: [email protected]

Tora Fridholm, CMO, IAR Systems

Tel: +46 18 16 78 00 Email: [email protected]

About Secure Thingz

Secure Thingz is the global domain expert in device security, embedded systems, and lifecycle management. In 2018, the company was acquired by IAR Systems Group AB, the world-leading provider of software tools and services for embedded development. Secure Thingz is focused on delivering advanced security solutions into the industrial Internet of Things, critical infrastructure, automotive and other markets. The company is a founding member and Executive Board member of the Internet of Things Security Foundation (www.iotsecurityfoundation.org), the leading global organization for IoT Security.

About Hi-Lo Systems

Since 1983, Hi-Lo has been devoted to providing comprehensive programming solutions, meeting the requirements in both capacity and quality. After decades of hard work Hi-Lo has successfully distributed products to the world and secured significant market share in the programming industry. Affirming its leading position in the industry, Hi-Lo keeps innovating itself to solve new issues in the world of IoT─Intellectual hacking and theft. Customers from various industries have relied on Hi-Lo's comprehensive secure programming solutions shielding against all kinds of threats, and thus prospered strongly without worries.