Secure-IC Launches Cybersecurity Lifecycle Management Platform: Securyzr iSE

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Secure-IC announced the release of a cybersecurity lifecycle management platform for connected objects (Securyzr integrated Security Services Platform).

With its protection technologies, Secure-IC’s Securyzr iSE (integrated Secure Elements) and Silicon IPs are embedded into hundreds of millions of electronic chips for:

Smartphones

Computers

Automobiles

Smart meters

Cloud servers

integrated Secure Elements (iSE) is a solution to protect Secure-IC’s system-on-chips across the supply chain of vertical industries including:

Automotive

Industrial IoT

Industrial OT

AI

Telecom

The iSE typically enables secure provisioning for attacks against master compromising, malware/Trojan insertion, overbuilding, etc. After implementation, the Edge product must remain on the safe and secure side while maintaining the desired level despite hackers becoming increasingly sophisticated.

Accoeding to Secure-IC, “it plans to cover the entire security lifecycle of connected objects and embedded systems, from their design through the management of fleets of deployed devices up to their decommissioning.”

Securyzr integrated Security Services Platform (iSSP) was developed to enable customers and partners to supply, deploy and manage a fleet of devices from the cloud securely and in compliance to standards.

The Securyzr iSSP is composed of the traditional Securyzr iSE, Secure-IC’s Root of Trust, on the embedded Edge side with a software agent to provide connectivity from chip to cloud and the newly launched Securyzr Server.

This solution will run on public and private clouds with a user-friendly web interface and software bridge for the devices to manage heterogeneous fleets of devices.

Secure-IC states its Securyzr Server manages the different services for the platform and the business applications it hosts. Examples include:

Key provisioning to securely provision the chip devices with secret key across the supply chain

Firmware Update (FOTA/FUOTA) to securely provide chips with their software and then update them physically or over the air, to maintain their security level

Devices Monitoring and cyber intelligence to provide a proactive security service, retrieving cyber security logs from the chips, analyzing them and sending instructions back to the chip fleet if necessary,

Devices Identity to guarantee trust from the chip to the cloud, to the devices, users and data through devices multi-factor authentication that allows resistance against impersonation, replay, and in the event of an initial compromise

A Security Digital Twin will be used to visualize the security of the system.

For more information, visit secure-ic.com.