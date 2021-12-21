Real-Time Intrusion Detection for Connected Edge and Endpoint Devices Made Possible by MicroAI Security

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Photo Provided by MicroAI

MicroAI announced MicroAI Security to better protect critical assets, IoT devices, and industrial and manufacturing systems from cyber security exploitations.

Providing an improved approach to alleviating attacks, MicroAI Security contains an embedded AI algorithm that enables the detection, alerts users, and visualizes cyber security disturbances in real-time, all while running directly on the edge and endpoint connected devices. The algorithm instructs a connected device to self-monitor and provide alerts when abnormal behavior is identified.

MicroAI Security makes use of an exclusive small (in both code size and compute requirements) AI algorithm that is capable of being embedded on almost any microcontroller (MCU) or microprocessor (MPU) of a connected device.

Having an approach that is device-centric permits asset protection that is more immediate, more automated, and more reliable than relying on cloud connectivity.

According to MicroAI, MicroAI Security can be utilized in the following applications:

motors

sensors

pumps

medical devices

inspection equipment

automotive entertainment systems

MicroAI Security builds AI intrusion detection models that are distinctive to each device and deployment. Instructing a device in what is considered a normal operating procedure and then subsequently switching into inferencing mode makes for real-time detection of anomalies or cyber intrusions.

Human intervention is not needed, and once activated, MicroAI can detect and identify even the most covert cyber security attacks, including ‘Zero Day Attacks’.

The ability for swift detection of abnormal activity is supported by intelligent workflows that trigger automated alerts and mitigation actions helping minimize exposure and damage.

Multiple types of attack are mitigated by MicroAI Security alleviates many types of attacks including, Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS), ransomware, phishing, and cloud breaches.

For more information on MicroAI Security, visit micro.ai.