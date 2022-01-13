Rambus Root of Trust Delivers FIPS 140-2 CMVP Security in Kyocera Multifunction Products
January 13, 2022
News
Rambus Inc. announced that Kyocera Evolution Series MFPs offer data security meeting Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-2 Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP) standards using the Rambus RT-130 Root of Trust and AES-IP-38 AES Accelerator IP.
According to the company, meeting FIPS 140-2 CMVP demonstrates that Kyocera MFP customers are assured the highest level of security for their hardware and data.
By building on Rambus FIPS CMVP-certified IP solutions, chip and system providers can better navigate the certification process and speed the development of secure solutions. The FIPS-certified Kyocera Evolution Series MFPs utilize the Rambus RT-130 Root of Trust and AES-IP-38 AES Accelerator as part of a system security architecture that provides the most robust and up-to-date protection for customers.
For more information, visit: rambus.com/security/.