Rambus Root of Trust Delivers FIPS 140-2 CMVP Security in Kyocera Multifunction Products

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Rambus Inc. announced that Kyocera Evolution Series MFPs offer data security meeting Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-2 Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP) standards using the Rambus RT-130 Root of Trust and AES-IP-38 AES Accelerator IP.

According to the company, meeting FIPS 140-2 CMVP demonstrates that Kyocera MFP customers are assured the highest level of security for their hardware and data.

By building on Rambus FIPS CMVP-certified IP solutions, chip and system providers can better navigate the certification process and speed the development of secure solutions. The FIPS-certified Kyocera Evolution Series MFPs utilize the Rambus RT-130 Root of Trust and AES-IP-38 AES Accelerator as part of a system security architecture that provides the most robust and up-to-date protection for customers.

For more information, visit: rambus.com/security/.

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack. More from Tiera