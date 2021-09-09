Embedded Computing Design

Protecting the IoT with Invisible Keys

September 09, 2021

Rooting Trust in Silicon 

Protecting the IoT with Invisible KeysWith more than 10 billion devices connected to the Internet of Things (IoT), the need for strong security solutions cannot be understated. Security in IoT, or in any given situation, starts with trust. This white paper addresses IoT security by looking at the most fundamental assets of a connected device that need to be established: the keys and identities that that are essential to protect data and authenticate devices to the network and each other. These assets are at the heart of any security architecture especially for IoT where it is estimated that by 2025, there will be 152,200 devices connecting to the internet per minute. In this white paper we look at the challenges when generating and protecting secret keys such as the root key. In addition to traditional methods, a method based on static random-access memory (SRAM) physical unclonable functions (PUFs) is examined. We will show how trust in the IoT can be established with invisible keys rooted in silicon.

