Embedded Computing Design

A Simple to Use End-to-End Security Solutions from Secure Thingz

By Chad Cox

Embedded Computing Design

March 17, 2022

News

A Simple to Use End-to-End Security Solutions from Secure Thingz
Image Provided by Secure Thingz

Secure Thingz announced a new version of its industry-leading security solution, Embedded Trust.

Version 2.0 of Embedded Trust enables existing applications to leverage advanced security capabilities simply, quickly, and robustly. Embedded Trust extends device support and enables all embedded applications to integrate into the secure supply chain.

With production security capabilities integrated into the solution, it is possible to support production control for any application code. This enables businesses to support existing applications while meeting the emerging requirements outlined in emerging standard and legislation around the world. 

Embedded Trust supports zero-trust production control, preventing cloning through copying between devices, and protection against malware by ensuring all code and data is robustly encrypted, signed and structured.

“The release of Embedded Trust 2.0, plus the aligned Secure Deploy flow, is a game-changer,” commented Haydn Povey, CEO, Secure Thingz. “There is a huge number of companies who are challenged to add security to their applications but who cannot justify starting over their development project to add security from the start. Our new technology enables these companies to rapidly integrate security into their existing applications, no matter where they are in their lifecycle and the development tools they used to create their code.”

For more information, visit securethingz.com.

Subscribe
Featured Companies

Secure Thingz

Hudson House, Maris Ln
Cambridge, England CB2 9FF
Email
+44 1223 751777

More from Chad

Categories
Security - MISRA C, CERT C & Other Coding Standards
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Device Management
IoT - Edge Computing
Security - Network Security
Analog & Power
Siemens' Analog FastSPICE Certified for UMC's 28nm HPCU+ Process Technology

March 16, 2022

MORE
Automotive
Sensata Technologies Announces Strategic Collaboration with NIRA Dynamics to Develop Tire Tread Depth Monitor Solution

March 16, 2022

MORE
IoT
Memfault Chosen for 5G Open Innovation Lab

March 16, 2022

MORE
Networking & 5G
Semtech Announces Production of 5G Front Haul Tri-Edge™ CDR IC Solution

March 15, 2022

MORE