Mass Production and Provisioning of Secure IoT Devices Made Faster with Secure Things

By Chad Cox

November 23, 2021

Image Courtesy of Strange Things

Secure Thingz, an IAR Systems Group company, has started a collaboration within the secure programming and provisioning industry.

The partnerships were created out of the need to distribute secure programming and provisioning services on a global scale. 

These capabilities are coupled to updated versions of Embedded Trust and the Secure Deploy platform.

Partnering these solutions allow organizations to expedite the secure development and production of embedded IoT devices. EPS Global has positioned itself to transition into supporting secure programming and provisioning. 

According to Secure Thingz, in leveraging Secure Deploy, EPS is supporting Secure Thingz and IAR Systems' customers to promote a quick flow of creating a secure supply chain, enabling encrypted programming between the OEM and the devices being programmed, inhibiting malware injection, IP theft, counterfeiting, and overproduction.

Security
