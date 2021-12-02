videantis Achieves Automotive SPICE Level 2 Certification

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

videantis announced the achievement of Automotive SPICE Level 2 certification. Automotive SPICE (Software Process Improvement and Capability dEtermination) is a domain specific version of the international Standard ISO 15504 to assess automotive suppliers regarding their capabilities in design, development, testing, and maintenance of software.



The independent assessment was conducted by Continental SQM (Supplier Quality Management), an automotive supplier of assisted and automated driving solutions. While Level 2 was the highest level this project-specific assessment was targeted for, all processes certified are already deployed on organizational level and ready to achieve Level 3 in the next assessment.



The Automotive SPICE Level 2 certification is just one of several initiatives at videantis to support automotive suppliers and OEMs by reducing cost and risk, managing complexity, and ensuring high quality when developing next generation systems for electric, connected, and autonomous vehicles.

Automotive SPICE is a registered trademark of the Verband der Automobilindustrie e.V. (VDA),



For more information, please visit https://www.videantis.com.