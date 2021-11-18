Embedded Computing Design

RTI Announces First Data-Centric Software Framework with Functional Safety Certification for Autonomous and Electric Vehicles

November 18, 2021

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) announced at the RTI Automotive Forum that foundational components of RTI Connext Drive are now certified to ISO 26262 ASIL D

Per the company, Connext Drive is the first data-centric software framework certified to ASIL D, the most stringent Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) for road vehicles. Connext Drive is already proven-in-use as the underlying software framework for multiple production vehicle models on the road today, leading to more than 64% compound annual revenue growth (CAGR) over the last three years.

ASIL D certification provides OEMs with even more assurance of Connext Drive suitability for safety-critical applications, including autonomous driving and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). RTI will be exhibiting Connext Drive at CES 2022.

Connext Drive is designed to allow OEMs to evolve their autonomy applications quickly and cost effectively. Unlike legacy Electrical/Electronic (E/E) architectural approaches designed for static vehicle software, Connext Drive employs an agile data-centric integration paradigm. It allows architects to decompose systems software into fine-grained and loosely-coupled “microservices.” These services only need knowledge of the types of data they exchange, not of the implementation or even presence of any other service. Thus, developers can add and update services to introduce new capabilities without having to modify or re-certify any other software components.

Connext Drive is compliant with the Data Distribution Service (DDS) standard. Per the company, it is integrated with the majority of automotive operating systems, technologies, and platforms—including AUTOSAR and ROS 2—providing architects and system engineers with flexibility in developing their full stack solution. Connext Drive now supports QNX OS for Safety to ISO 26262 ASIL D.

For more information, visit: www.rti.com/drive

