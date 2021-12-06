Eurotech Enters the Elite of IEC 62443 Certified Companies

Its new generation of integrated hardware and software solutions is cybersecure by design and certified according to IEC 62443-4-2 - the most prominent product cybersecurity international standard.

Eurotech, a trusted and leading enabler of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions, has announced that its Edge Gateway ReliaGATE 10-14, integrated with the software platform ESF, is one of the first products in the world to achieve both IEC 62443-4-2 and IEC 62443-4-1 cybersecurity certifications.

Compliance with both the product-related and process-related standards, certified by TÜV Nord, confirms Eurotech’s commitment towards a ‘cybersecurity by design’ approach.

“The strength of our premium solution goes beyond intrinsic security of standalone hardware and standalone software, but lies in the integration of the two, providing our customers with a safe and reliable way to connect their valuable assets and products,” commented Paul Chawla, Eurotech CEO. “We do not only accelerate and simplify IoT connectivity and Edge AI enablement in mission-critical applications, but we do it in a cybersecure manner and in compliance with the highest standards that the market requests.”

“Compliance with the recognised industry cybersecurity standard IEC 62443-4 is a critical milestone for our Edge product portfolio. With our integrated solutions in place, our partners, system integrators and customers can rely on an open yet secure foundation to develop and deploy their applications,” stated Marco Carrer, Eurotech CTO. “We provide trusted and certified hardware with integrated software necessary to accelerate the deployment of secure Industry 4.0 applications.”

Eurotech (ETH:IM) is a multinational company that designs, develops and supplies Edge Computers and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions – complete with services, software and hardware – to system integrators and enterprises. By adopting Eurotech solutions, customers have access to IoT building blocks and software platforms, to Edge Gateway to enable asset monitoring and to High Performance Edge Computers (HPEC) created also for Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications. To offer increasingly comprehensive solutions, Eurotech has partnered with leading companies within its field, with the view of creating ‘best in class’ solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things.