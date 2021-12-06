Embedded Computing Design

Eurotech Enters the Elite of IEC 62443 Certified Companies

December 06, 2021

Its new generation of integrated hardware and software solutions is cybersecure by design and certified according to IEC 62443-4-2 - the most prominent product cybersecurity international standard.

Eurotech, a trusted and leading enabler of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions, has announced that its Edge Gateway ReliaGATE 10-14, integrated with the software platform ESF, is one of the first products in the world to achieve both IEC 62443-4-2 and IEC 62443-4-1 cybersecurity certifications.

Eurotech (ETH:IM) is a multinational company that designs, develops and supplies Edge Computers and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions – complete with services, software and hardware – to system integrators and enterprises. By adopting Eurotech solutions, customers have access to IoT building blocks and software platforms, to Edge Gateway to enable asset monitoring and to High Performance Edge Computers (HPEC) created also for Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications. To offer increasingly comprehensive solutions, Eurotech has partnered with leading companies within its field, with the view of creating ‘best in class’ solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things.

