Embedded Computing Design

CEVA SensPro Sensor Hub DSP Achieves Automotive Safety Compliant Certification for ASIL B (Random) and ASIL D (Systematic)

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

November 24, 2021

News

CEVA SensPro Sensor Hub DSP Achieves Automotive Safety Compliant Certification for ASIL B (Random) and ASIL D (Systematic)

Per the company, SensPro has already been licensed by multiple leading automotive semiconductor players for next-generation automotive SoCs. As an automotive IP supplier, the SensPro safety certification reflects the company’s commitment to a safety-focused design methodology for its processors, tools and software targeting automotive applications.
 

The ISO 26262-compliant functional safety standard’s ASIL certification is essential for automotive systems-on-chip (SoCs) used in safety critical applications such as autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) applications. The high performance SensPro sensor hub DSP is designed to process and fuse data from multiple sensors, including cameras, radar, and lidar.

SensPro also offers a combination of high performance single and half precision floating-point math for powertrain and radar applications along with 8- and 16-bit parallel processing capacity required for deep neural network (DNN) inference processing. SensPro is accompanied by an advanced set of software libraries, dedicated instruction sets (ISA), and development tools to expedite system design for automotive applications. 

SensPro’s ASIL certification is based on SGS-TÜV Saar’s comprehensive audit and assessment of the functional safety development flow in accordance with the ISO 26262:2018 standard and can be found on the SGS-TÜV website.

The safety-compliant SensPro sensor hub DSP is available for licensing today.

For more information, visit: https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/ceva-senspro/

Subscribe
Featured Companies

CEVA, Inc.

1174 Castro Street
Mountain View, CA 94040
Website
Email
+1 650 417 7900

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Security - IEC 61508/60601, ISO 26262 & Other Standards
Consumer
The CSA is Destined to Be the Go-To Standards Association

November 23, 2021

MORE
Processing
Companies Seeking Product and Service Differentiation Through Custom SoCs

November 23, 2021

MORE
Security
CEVA SensPro Sensor Hub DSP Achieves Automotive Safety Compliant Certification for ASIL B (Random) and ASIL D (Systematic)

November 24, 2021

MORE
Software & OS
LDRA Tool Suite Provides Software Assurance for Mission-Critical Systems Powered by NXP S32K3 MCUs

November 24, 2021

MORE