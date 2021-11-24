CEVA SensPro Sensor Hub DSP Achieves Automotive Safety Compliant Certification for ASIL B (Random) and ASIL D (Systematic)

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Per the company, SensPro has already been licensed by multiple leading automotive semiconductor players for next-generation automotive SoCs. As an automotive IP supplier, the SensPro safety certification reflects the company’s commitment to a safety-focused design methodology for its processors, tools and software targeting automotive applications.



The ISO 26262-compliant functional safety standard’s ASIL certification is essential for automotive systems-on-chip (SoCs) used in safety critical applications such as autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) applications. The high performance SensPro sensor hub DSP is designed to process and fuse data from multiple sensors, including cameras, radar, and lidar.

SensPro also offers a combination of high performance single and half precision floating-point math for powertrain and radar applications along with 8- and 16-bit parallel processing capacity required for deep neural network (DNN) inference processing. SensPro is accompanied by an advanced set of software libraries, dedicated instruction sets (ISA), and development tools to expedite system design for automotive applications.



SensPro’s ASIL certification is based on SGS-TÜV Saar’s comprehensive audit and assessment of the functional safety development flow in accordance with the ISO 26262:2018 standard and can be found on the SGS-TÜV website.



The safety-compliant SensPro sensor hub DSP is available for licensing today.

For more information, visit: https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/ceva-senspro/.