PUFsecurity and eMemory Launch Next-Gen PUF-based Hardware Root of Trust IP for Future Computing

PUFsecurity, a subsidiary of eMemory, and provider of Physical Unclonable Function (PUF)-based security solutions, launched a new generation of its flagship product, PUFrt.

This implementation brings together a Hardware Root of Trust with eMemory’s quantum-tunneling PUF in compliance with computing for the cloud and beyond.

PUFsecurity has integrated eMemory’s secure OTP (one-time programmable memory) and quantum tunneling PUF to develop a highly reliable PUF-based Hardware Root of Trust (PUFrt) with certified anti-tampering features. Combining OTP with PUF as an additional safeguard for data-at-rest results in low provisioning overheads during device manufacturing. PUFsecurity’s PUFrt provides functions like secure storage, root key generation, and high-quality entropy to enable secure operations within the system. The flexible storage configuration allows for various usage scenarios, from purely key storage, to a comprehensive bootloader code. In addition, this patented PUF creates a unique inborn identity for each chip, providing a hardware-level root key, and sealing the stored data.

“Trust inspired by robust security must be a design priority as we scale the connected world, and Hardware Root of Trust is the foundation of a cloud to edge system security,” said Brian Jeff, senior director of product management, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm. “The integration of the secure storage with pre-qualified high-performance TRNG and AMBA bus interfaces minimizes the design effort while maximizing the design’s security, which is why Arm selected PUFrt for the secure sub-system in our reference implementation of the Armv9 confidential compute architecture.”

These upgrades to PUFrt further enhance its compatibility to secure sub-system and enable IC design houses to achieve a higher level of security.

