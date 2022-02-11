Embedded Computing Design

PUFsecurity and eMemory Launch Next-Gen PUF-based Hardware Root of Trust IP for Future Computing

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

February 11, 2022

News

PUFsecurity, a subsidiary of eMemory, and provider of Physical Unclonable Function (PUF)-based security solutions, launched a new generation of its flagship product, PUFrt.

This implementation brings together a Hardware Root of Trust with eMemory’s quantum-tunneling PUF in compliance with computing for the cloud and beyond.

PUFsecurity has integrated eMemory’s secure OTP (one-time programmable memory) and quantum tunneling PUF to develop a highly reliable PUF-based Hardware Root of Trust (PUFrt) with certified anti-tampering features. Combining OTP with PUF as an additional safeguard for data-at-rest results in low provisioning overheads during device manufacturing. PUFsecurity’s PUFrt provides functions like secure storage, root key generation, and high-quality entropy to enable secure operations within the system. The flexible storage configuration allows for various usage scenarios, from purely key storage, to a comprehensive bootloader code. In addition, this patented PUF creates a unique inborn identity for each chip, providing a hardware-level root key, and sealing the stored data.

“Trust inspired by robust security must be a design priority as we scale the connected world, and Hardware Root of Trust is the foundation of a cloud to edge system security,” said Brian Jeff, senior director of product management, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm. “The integration of the secure storage with pre-qualified high-performance TRNG and AMBA bus interfaces minimizes the design effort while maximizing the design’s security, which is why Arm selected PUFrt for the secure sub-system in our reference implementation of the Armv9 confidential compute architecture.”

These upgrades to PUFrt further enhance its compatibility to secure sub-system and enable IC design houses to achieve a higher level of security. 

For more information, visit: www.pufsecurity.com/

Featured Companies

PUFsecurity

8F, No. 5, Tai-Yuan 1st St.
Jhubei City, Hsinchu County 302082
Website
Email
886-3-560-1010

eMemory

8F, No. 5, Tai-Yuan 1st St
Jhubei City, Hsinchu County 302082
Website
Email
+886-3-560-1168

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

