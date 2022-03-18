DIGISTOR C Series SEDs for Zero Trust Environments and Securing Data at Rest (DAR) Now Available

DIGISTOR announced that its C Series Self-Encrypting Drives (SEDs) are now available. The C Series SEDs, powered by Cigent, are available for retrofit or integration through DIGISTOR OEM and integrator partners.

The C Series SEDs broaden the company’s comprehensive data security solutions and make it ideal to cost-effectively protect sensitive data on laptops, desktops, and other user endpoint devices.

Suitable for zero trust architectures, C Series SEDs are available in two versions:

C Series Select: The Select series provides data invisibility, tamper-proof credentials, and zero trust file access controls. The Select series is available in a variety of form factors based on our off-the-shelf TCG Opal and FIPS 140-2 L2 validated SEDs.

C Series Advanced: The Advanced series includes Select capabilities plus additional firmware that provides verified data destruction, secure access logs, and keep-alive heartbeat. C Series Advanced is available in the FIPS 140-2 L2 M.2 NVMe form factor.

The C Series SEDs augment DIGISTOR self-encrypting SEDs with implemented, flexible file-level encryption and allow users to choose whether files are always locked or dynamically locked based on AI threat detection. Once locked, files are available only to authenticated individuals. The C Series supports multi-factor authentication, including Windows Hello - Facial Recognition, Fingerprint, PIN, Google Authenticator, and third-party authentication solutions like Cisco Duo.

Additional C Series products are anticipated soon.

