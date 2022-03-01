Embedded Computing Design

Device Authority and Avnet Announce Agreement for End-to-End IoT Device Security Management

By Chad Cox

March 01, 2022

News

Avnet and Device Authority has announced an agreement to combine technologies to better help customers worldwide manage and protect their connected device infrastructure.

According to the press release, the agreement will have Avnet integrating Device Authority’s KeyScaler platform into its cloud-based device management platform, IoTConnect. The integration enables device makers to secure and manage the full identity lifecycle of their devices through Avnet’s IoTConnect Platform.

“The proliferation of IoT devices is growing at an accelerating rate. Device-based security must start with a strong identity and include recognition of the full lifecycle those devices will experience from initial registration to end-of-life. Avnet’s global reach, and the device management capabilities of their IoTConnect platform combined with our KeyScaler platform brings a new level of IoT security to our joint customers,” said Darron Antill, CEO, Device Authority.

For more information, visit avnet.com and deviceauthority.com.

