Embedded Executive: Alan Grau, VP Business Development, PQShield

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

We say it all the time: you are going to get hacked! The most important factor at this point is to minimize the damage when the inevitable occurs.

If cybersecurity is not one of your top design priorities, you need to adjust your list. That said, this week’s Embedded Executives podcast guest is Alan Grau, the Vice President of Business Development for PQShield. Alan explains the pretty simple terms of what happens when an attack occurs and why it may be happening.

Note that Alan is also a speaker at this year’s IoT Device Security Conference, talking place on Nov. 9 (and available any time after that). Lots of good talks, all looking at different aspects of IoT Device security, including the automotive, and industrial and consumer applications.

Featured Companies PQShield

