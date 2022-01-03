BlackBerry Launches New Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Service

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

BlackBerry Limited announced an update to its BlackBerry Guard managed detection and response (MDR) service to now deliver a managed extended detection and response (XDR) service.

This new functionality is achieved through a partnership with Exabeam, a security management platform that provides end-to-end detection, user and entity behavioral analytics, and SOAR.

The BlackBerry Guard managed XDR solution is designed to provide coverage beyond endpoints by seamlessly integrating Cylance AI-powered BlackBerry Optics, BlackBerry Persona, BlackBerry Gateway, and BlackBerry Protect solutions with Exabeam Fusion SIEM and XDR solutions.

Per the company, BlackBerry customers will benefit from BlackBerry solutions and the Exabeam security analytics and automation platform for high-fidelity alerts and cross-tool threat hunting services that automatically correlate data from mobile devices, servers, users, and networks to detect potential threats in real-time, visible from a single console.

Exabeam enables next-generation SIEM that powers security teams with analytics-driven insights to uncover, investigate, and resolve threats.

With Guard 2.0, BlackBerry’s managed XDR analysts and threat prevention experts work as an extension of customers’ security and IT teams, providing around-the-clock multi-regional support, compliance and monitoring and responding to threats directly when necessary. This integration introduces telemetry to the BlackBerry analyst portal so that customers can defend against the evolving threat landscape. With Guard 2.0, customers can choose a single service offering that combines Guard’s managed XDR services on top of the BlackBerry Cyber Suite products and Exabeam solutions -- all in one package.

In addition to the integration between the BlackBerry product suite and third-party solutions such as Exabeam, BlackBerry Guard provides:

Advanced threat detection across all products and Guard services, based on BlackBerry’s 7th generation Cylance AI/ML models, which have analyzed over 1.4 trillion files, extracting over 20 billion features.

AI-based auto threat responses to reduce time to respond (TTR) and resolve incidents as quickly as possible, reducing cyber risks, maximizing uptime, and eliminating threats as they appear.

Support for multi-regional architecture to ensure that customers can comply with their regional data residency requirements, such as GDPR.

Continuous monitoring of various attack surfaces to prevent malicious malware and phishing attempts from attacking customer environments.

For more information, visit the BlackBerry Guard page.

