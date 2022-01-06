BlackBerry Jarvis to Assist Developers with Executive Order 14028

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Courtesy of Blackberry QNX

BlackBerry Jarvis becomes one of the first software composition analysis tools to provide turnkey cybersecurity assurance in compliance with President Biden's Cybersecurity Executive Order.

BlackBerry Limited introduced a new feature of BlackBerry Jarvis, the company's software composition analysis tool, enabling those doing business with the U.S. Federal Government to comply with the recent software bill of materials (SBOM) requirement from President Biden's Executive Order on Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity.

Biden's Executive Order 14028 requires vendors, suppliers, and providers of technology solutions to the U.S. government to provide a full SBOM and demonstrate other cybersecurity management measures to ensure that any security vulnerabilities in the software supply chain of the nation's critical infrastructure are identified and remediated immediately.

BlackBerry QNX has added a capability to BlackBerry Jarvis that allows users to generate a SBOM report that follows the Software Package Data Exchange (SPDX) report standard. TheSPDX is one of the standards to support the U.S. government and other regulatory bodies.

BlackBerry Jarvis is a software composition analysis tool providing embedded software developers whose products are used by the Federal Government this key feature. Developers will be able to keep software secure from all known issues based on the intelligence provided by the tool.

"As multiple government and vertical-specific safety and security standards emerge, the need to have confidence in one's codebase has taken on a new level of importance, particularly during a time in which multiple cybersecurity attacks have illustrated vulnerabilities present within the digital infrastructure of the U.S. Federal Government," said Adam Boulton, Chief Technology Officer, BlackBerry Technology Solutions. "BlackBerry Jarvis enables embedded software developers to demonstrate compliance, track software quality metrics and continuously harden their system so that it becomes more resilient to increasingly cunning attacks. With BlackBerry Jarvis' new ability to generate an SBOM report in the U.S. government's mandated format, it's now become an even more invaluable tool to procurement officers tasked with managing the nation's cybersecurity and software supply chain risk."

"BlackBerry Jarvis meets the needs of the embedded software industry, allowing developers to gain deep visibility into the provenance of their software while automating the key steps in the binary scanning process in order to produce an SBOM in just minutes," said Hiten Shah, Senior Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Complying with this specific requirement in Biden's Cybersecurity Executive Order is something which policymakers around the globe will no doubt roll out with ever more frequency in the face of a threat landscape that only seems to be growing in scale and complexity. To that end, BlackBerry Jarvis helps OEMs bring trust, transparency and above all – peace of mind – into their software supply chains."

For more information on BlackBerry Jarvis please visit BlackBerry.com/Jarvis.

