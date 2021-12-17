Embedded Computing Design

Using Imagination Around Arm & RISC-V

By Brandon Lewis

Editor-in-Chief

Embedded Computing Design

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

December 17, 2021

Using Imagination Around Arm & RISC-V

Champions of the open-standard ISA expect it to start displacing competitive offerings en masse over the next few years. While that remains to be seen, the introduction of custom RISC-V instruction extensions, the formation industry-specific working groups, and advances in tools are redefining the technology’s true winners.

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, Brandon returns from the RISC-V Summit with some fresh takes. Champions of the open-standard ISA expect it to start displacing competitive offerings en masse over the next few years. While that remains to be seen, the introduction of custom RISC-V instruction extensions, the formation industry-specific working groups, and advances in tools are redefining the technology’s true winners.

Later, Brandon and Rich interview David Harold, CMO at Imagination Technologies, who explains how private equity investment saved the GPU leader from potential disaster. After consecutive years of multiple double-digit gains on the back of their A-Series IP, the company is now looking to expand back into the CPU space with a new line of RISC-V-based processor IP. But how will the Arm/NVIDIA situation impact their plans?

Finally, Assistant Editor Taryn Engmark gives us an update on the electronic component shortage, where the news isn’t good. Research now estimates that supply levels will remain unstable through the first half of 2023, meaning that it may be time for many engineering organizations to “BREAK GLASS IN CASE OF EMERGENCY” when it comes to part sourcing.

 
Subscribe
Featured Companies

The Embedded Insiders

ARM

110 Fulbourn Road
Cambridge, UK
Website

RISC-V International

Imagination Technologies

Home Park Estate, Kings Langley
Website
+44 (0)1454 389 000

SupplyFrame

NVIDIA

2701 San Tomas Expressway
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Website
Email
+1 (408) 486-2000

Brandon is responsible for guiding content strategy, editorial direction, and community engagement across the Embedded Computing Design ecosystem. A 10-year veteran of the electronics media industry, he enjoys covering topics ranging from development kits to cybersecurity and tech business models. Brandon received a BA in English Literature from Arizona State University, where he graduated cum laude. He can be reached at [email protected]

More from Brandon

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
Processing - Semiconductor IP
Open Source - RISC-V & Open Source IP
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Debug & Test
Thermal Analysis Function Added to ROHM Solution Simulator

December 9, 2021

MORE
Storage
Virtium Announces Availability of DDR5 Memory Modules Supporting Industrial Temperatures for Mission Critical Applications

December 7, 2021

MORE
Networking & 5G
Sequans Introduces Low Power GNSS Positioning Technology on its Monarch 2 LTE-M/NB-IoT Platform

December 14, 2021

MORE
Processing
Using Imagination Around Arm & RISC-V

December 17, 2021

MORE