u-blox and KPN Sign Intellectual Property License Agreement

Press Release

Thalwil, Switzerland – November 9, 2021 – u-blox AG (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, today announced that it has entered into a worldwide, non-exclusive, patent license agreement with Koninklijke KPN N.V. (KPN), a Dutch telecommunications operator, for a defined term.

The agreement covers the sale of u blox of products and services that KPN believes to be essential for telecommunication standards. Litigation between the two companies has been dismissed.

“u-blox respects the intellectual property rights of others and has always been and continues to be a willing licensee to standard essential patents,” said Thomas Seiler, CEO of u-blox. “In fact, u-blox views this as a value-added differentiator that benefits u-blox customers and positively distinguishes u-blox within the module industry. u-blox remains committed to this strategy – it’s how we create value for our customers.”

