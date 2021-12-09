Embedded Computing Design

SEGGER Embedded Studio Supports RISC-V RV64I/E/GC 64-bit CPUs

By Brandon Lewis

Editor-in-Chief

Embedded Computing Design

December 09, 2021

News

Support for RV64I, RV64E, and RV64GC with floating-point unit RISC-V CPUs has been added to the latest version of SEGGER Embedded Studio. The 64-bit CPU IP cores will benefit from SEGGER emRun C/C++ runtime, emFloat floating-point libraries, SEGGER Linker, and SEGGER Compiler, which combine in the environment to help developers generate compact, efficient code.

“We are committed to broad RISC-V support, from small 32-bit through high-end 64-bit cores, from simple debug to flash programming and real-time trace,” says Ivo Geilenbruegge, Managing Director of SEGGER. “One IDE fits all.”

The platform natively supports J-Link debuggers, plus third-party probes through GDB remote protocol integration. J-Link supports all standard 32/64-bit RISC-V cores including non-intrusive background, system-bus memory access, and Real-Time Transfer (RTT).

Other features of note in Embedded Studio include an open flash loader interface for direct downloads into flash memory. This gives users the ability to flash program new devices and/or access a wide range of SEGGER-supported flash devices.

The IDE also includes the GNU compiler and linker.

Information on SEGGER’s RISC-V Evaluation Software is available at www.segger.com/evaluate-our-software/risc-v.

More on SEGGER’s RISC-V support can be found at www.segger.com/risc-v.

Subscribe
Featured Companies

SEGGER

Ecolab-Allee 5
Monheim am Rhein, 40789
Website
Email
+492173993120

Brandon is responsible for guiding content strategy, editorial direction, and community engagement across the Embedded Computing Design ecosystem. A 10-year veteran of the electronics media industry, he enjoys covering topics ranging from development kits to cybersecurity and tech business models. Brandon received a BA in English Literature from Arizona State University, where he graduated cum laude. He can be reached at [email protected]

More from Brandon

Categories
Processing
Software & OS
Healthcare
The Road to embedded world: MACTRON GROUP

December 2, 2021

MORE
Industrial
Why Next Generation Embedded Command, Control, and Data Interfaces Are Key to the Success of Future IIoT Devices

December 9, 2021

MORE
Storage
Virtium Announces Availability of DDR5 Memory Modules Supporting Industrial Temperatures for Mission Critical Applications

December 7, 2021

MORE
Open Source
Photo Provided by Jeremy Cook
Why You Should Get Involved With a Local Hackerspace, Makerspace, or Other Technical Organization

December 10, 2021

MORE