Rambus Delivers PCIe 6.0 Controller for Next-Generation Data Centers
January 27, 2022
News
Rambus Inc. announced the availability of its PCI Express (PCIe) 6.0 Controller. Optimized for power, area and latency, the Rambus PCIe 6.0 controller delivers data rates up to 64 Gigatransfers per second (GT/s) for high-performance applications.
In addition, the controller provides security with an Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) engine that monitors and protects PCIe links against physical attacks.
Key features of the Rambus PCIe 6.0 Controller include:
- Supports PCIe 6.0 specification including 64 GT/s data rate and PAM4 signaling
- Supports fixed-sized FLITs that enable high-bandwidth efficiency
- Implements low-latency Forward Error Correction (FEC) for link robustness
- Internal data path size automatically scales up or down (256, 512, 1024 bits) based on max. link speed and width for reduced gate count and optimal throughput
- Backward compatible to PCIe 5.0, 4.0 and 3.0/3.1
- Supports Endpoint, Root-Port, Dual-Mode and Switch port configurations
- Integrated IDE optimized for performance
