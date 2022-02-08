Mixel MIPI C-PHY/D-PHY Combo IC Integrated in isMedia Frame Grabber Family of Products for Sensor Applications

Chad Cox

News

isMedia joins Mixel MIPI Central as Mixel's first partner integrating Mixel's MIPI IC

Mixel announced the news that its MIPI C-PHY(SM)/D-PHY(SM) IC has been integrated in the isMedia UCI72S frame grabber product. isMedia is the first Mixel MIPI Central partner to integrate Mixel's MIPI C-PHY/D-PHY IC in an end-product available to its customers and plans to leverage Mixel's MIPI IC in its next generation frame grabber, the UCI73S.

The isMedia UCI72S and UCI73S frame grabbers are designed to support various sensor applications and supports multiple video formats including: 8bit to 16bit Bayer (8/10/12/14/16), 8bit or 16bit YUV4:2:2, and RGB888/RGB565 (MIPI CSI2).

The UCI72S can support a raw video resolution of up to 16382 x 16382-pixel resolution with built-in 16Gb DDR4 RAM, while the next generation model UCI73S can support a raw video resolution of up to 32764 x 16382-pixel resolution with built-in 32Gb DDR4 RAM.

Coded in Python PyQt, the software interface for isMedia's UCI72S and UCI73S is user friendly and designed for easy customization, reducing overall project time and development cost.

The UCI72S supports MIPI C-PHY CSI-2 RX with up to 3 trios at speeds of up to 2.0 Gsps per trio and MIPI D-PHY CSI-2 RX with up to 4 lanes at speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps per lane. This provides a total aggregate bandwidth of 13.68 Gbps in C-PHY mode and 10 Gbps in D-PHY mode respectively.

The next generation UCI73S frame grabber from isMedia will support MIPI C-PHY CSI-2 RX with up to 3 trios at speeds of up to 4.0 Gsps per trio and MIPI D-PHY CSI-2 RX with up to 4 lanes at speeds of up to 4.5 Gbps per lane using Mixel's latest MIPI IC. This will support a total aggregate bandwidth of 27.36 Gbps in C-PHY mode and 18 Gbps in D-PHY mode respectively.

"As an IP provider, we always develop test vehicles to silicon-prove our IP. When isMedia approached us with their C-PHY/D-PHY IC requirements to be integrated into their test equipment product, it was clearly a win-win partnership," said Ashraf Takla, Mixel CEO and founder. "This collaboration further enriches the MIPI ecosystem and was a welcomed development by both isMedia's and Mixel's customers."

For more information, visit mipi.org and mixel.com.