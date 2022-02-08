Embedded Computing Design

Major Update to MIPI CSI-2 Camera Specification Expands the Next Generation of Always On, Low Power, Machine Vision Applications

By Chad Cox

February 08, 2022

News

Image Provided by MIPI Alliance

The MIPI Alliance announced a noteworthy update to its MIPI Camera Serial Interface 2 (MIPI CSI-2) interface to enable advanced machine-vision applications in multiple application spaces.

Building on the machine awareness capabilities established in MIPI CSI-2 v3.0, v4.0 adds an advanced always-on imaging solution that operates over as few as two wires for ultra-low-power machine vision applications. CSI-2 v4.0 includes multi-pixel compression for the latest generation of advanced image sensors and RAW28 color depth to provide advanced image quality and superior signal-to-noise (SNR) ratio.

MIPI CSI-2, introduced in 2005, is a high-speed protocol for the transmission of still and video images from image sensors to application processors. The MIPI CSI-2 supports a broad range of use cases and applications that require high performance, low power, and low electromagnetic interference (EMI) including:

  • Mobile
  • Augmented and virtual reality
  • Drones
  • Internet of Things (IoT)
  • Medical devices
  • Industrial systems
  • Automobiles
  • Client devices such as tablets, notebooks, and all-in-ones

Version 4.0 is the first to support transmission of CSI-2 image frames over the low-cost, low-pin-count MIPI I3C/I3C Basic two-wire interface. CSI-2 can also be implemented over the MIPI A-PHY long-reach SerDes interface (up to 15m). 

CSI-2 v4.0 is backward compatible with all previous versions of the MIPI specification.

“The innovations delivered within MIPI CSI-2 provide a scalable foundation upon which next-generation artificial intelligence and machine-vision systems will enhance human-device interaction,” said Joel Huloux, chairman of MIPI Alliance. “With its new features, v4.0 vastly expands the range of application, from simplified, low-power environmental monitoring, to compression and superior image quality for high-performance, safety-critical applications."

