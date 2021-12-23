Kandou Delivers USB-C Multiprotocol Retimer Product Family for USB4 Support

Kandou announced volume production of its Matterhorn family of USB-C multiprotocol retimer solutions with USB4 support.



Designed on TSMC's N16 advanced FinFET technology, Matterhorn is a USB Type-C 40 Gbps retimer supporting multiple protocols including USB4, USB3.2, DisplayPort, and Thunderbolt. It supports long channels across inexpensive PCB materials with low-power consumption giving system designers the flexibility to optimize their USB4-enabled systems for improved battery life, reduced system costs, and maximum data transfer.



The Matterhorn family of versatile retimers for host and device applications supports long reach with no compromise on signal integrity for more system development and USB4 implementation flexibility. Improved user experiences include enhanced display graphics, faster data transfer between USB4-connected devices, and improved battery life of mobile products.



