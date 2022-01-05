Intel Announces 12th Gen Intel Core Processors for IoT

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

During CES 2022, Intel launched 12th Gen Intel Core processors (code-named Alder Lake S-series and H-series), the first family of processors enhanced for the edge to feature performance hybrid architecture that combines Performance-cores and Efficient-cores with Intel Thread Director.

Enhanced to accelerate Internet of Things (IoT) application innovation, the new processors offer retail, manufacturing, healthcare and digital safety customers increased core counts and advanced graphics/media/display and AI capabilities, as well as a wide range of price, performance and power.

“From enabling rich visual experiences across a variety of clients, to running mixed criticality workloads on a single edge platform, the 12th Gen Intel Core processors empower our customers to take the biggest step yet toward creating a software-defined world at the edge,” said John Healy, Intel vice president of the Internet of Things Group and general manager of Platform Management and Customer Enablement.

With the combination of Intel’s new performance hybrid architecture and Intel 7 process technology, the 12th Gen Intel Core processor family delivers key features that set it apart from other solutions available for retail, healthcare, manufacturing and video, including:

High computing performance and flexibility for heavier IoT workloads.

Accelerated AI and deep learning capabilities without additional hardware.

Embedded use condition reliability.

Enhanced integrated graphics processing units to support 4K and 8K displays.

Hardware-based security to defend vulnerable IoT devices against attack.

A strong ecosystem and open-source communities to support multiple operating systems, enabling IoT customers to choose suitable operating systems for their target applications.

At CES 2022, Intel launched 12th Gen Intel Core processors (code-named “Alder Lake S-series”), the first family of processors enhanced for the edge. The Alder Lake S-series, announced on Jan. 4, 2022, feature performance hybrid architecture that combines Performance-cores and Efficient-cores with Intel Thread Director. Credit: Intel Corporation

About Alder Lake S-series

12th Gen Intel Core desktop processors for IoT are up to 1.36 times faster in single-thread performance1, up to 1.35 times faster in multithread performance2, up to 1.94 times faster in graphics performance3 and up to 2.81 times faster in GPU image classification inference performance4 compared with 10th Gen Intel Core processors. The 12th Gen Intel Core desktop processors for IoT contain Intel UHD Graphics 770 driven by Intel Xe architecture supporting display virtualization and up to four independent displays. Support for PCIe 5.0/PCIe 4.0 and DDR5/DDR4 memory combined with security and manageability features and AI enablement help boost productivity and fuel future innovation in IoT applications. IoT SKUs feature up to 16 cores and 24 threads at 35W to 65W TDP, real-time capabilities, long-life availability and long-term software support.

These processors deliver benefits across a wide range of industries.

Retail, banking, hospitality and education customers will be able to improve workload convergence, drive value from frictionless point-of-sale and kiosks to improve interactive display experiences.

Industrial manufacturing customers can take better advantage of industrial PCs, edge servers, advanced controllers, machine vision systems, and virtualized control platforms.

Healthcare customers will be able to deliver enhanced ultrasound imaging, medical carts, endoscopy and clinical devices at the edge.

Digital safety and security customers will be able to drive more results from AI box analytics, network video recorders and video walls.

Intel unveils the 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processor family with the launch of eight new mobile H-series processors, based on Intel’s performance hybrid architecture. Credit: Intel Corporation

About Alder Lake H-series

12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors for IoT have been estimated to be up to 1.04 times faster in single-thread performance5, up to 1.18 times faster in multithread performance6 and up to 2.29 times faster in graphics performance7 compared with 11th Gen Intel Core processors. These SKUs feature up to 14 cores and 20 threads at 35W to 45W TDP. Intel is also announcing U-series and P-series of 12th Gen Intel Core processors with a TDP range from 15W to 28W. Four display pipes allow for complete video wall deployments with rich, immersive Intel Iris Xe graphics, combined with AI enablement for inferencing and machine vision scenarios.

These processors deliver a wide range of benefits across industries, including:

Retail, banking, hospitality and education customers will be able to improve workload consolidation and enhance experiences with four display pipes for video walls, as well as interactive whiteboards and kiosks with AI to deliver analytics.

Industrial manufacturing customers will be able to better leverage machine vision for part inspection, consolidated with human-machine interface panels and industrial PCs.

Healthcare customers will realize improved medical imaging in devices such as ultrasounds with AI/analytics to assist with diagnostics, telemedicine and robotics.

Digital safety and security customers will employ machine vision in edge deployments, network video recorders with AI capabilities, and be able to leverage this technology for applications including smart buildings, smart factories and smart city.

Intel’s 12th Gen Core processors already have more than 80 IoT customers participating in Intel’s Early Access Program. Alder Lake S-series is expected to be available in January 2022; Alder Lake H-series is expected to be available in April 2022.

For more information, visit: newsroom.intel.com and intel.com and www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/newsroom/news/intels-1st-performance-hybrid-edge-architecture.html#gs.leyzq6

Read more of Embedded Computing Design’s CES 2022 coverage at https://www.embeddedcomputing.com/ces-2022 or stay up to date by following the @embedded_comp twitter handle.

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack. More from Tiera