Extreme Engineering Solutions' XChange3030 is 3U VPX 40 Gigabit Ethernet Switch with Layer 2 Switching
The XChange3030 3U VPX 40 Gigabit Ethernet Switch by Extreme Engineering Solutions (X-ES) is a high-performance embedded module that is ideal for ruggedized systems requiring high-bandwidth processing. The XChange3030 provides six backplane 40GBASE-KR4 Ethernet ports, six backplane 10GBASE-KR Ethernet ports, two backplane 10GBASE-T Ethernet ports, and one front panel optical Ethernet port.
XChange3030 is one of many of Extreme Engineering Solutions' high-performance, embedded Ethernet switches.
Features
- Non-blocking, full wire-speed Ethernet switch
- Layer 2 switching with extensive IEEE protocol and IETF RFC support
- Six 40GBASE-KR4 40 Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Six 10GBASE-KR 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Two 10GBASE-T 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports
- One front panel optical Ethernet port
- Ruggedized Enhanced Design Implementation (REDI) per VITA 48
- Conduction cooling
- IPv4 and IPv6 support
- Support for jumbo frames up to 12 kB
- IEEE 1588v2 transparent clocking support
- SSH and SNMP server support
- Optional VITA 46.11 Tier 1 and Tier 2 IPMI Controller (IPMC)
Maximize Performance with Embedded Modules from X-ES
In addition to 15 Ethernet ports, the XChange3030 delivers full wire-speed across all of its ports and supports jumbo packets up to 12 kB. It also supports IPv6, Energy Efficient Ethernet™ (EEE), and a comprehensive set of IETF RFCs and IEEE protocols.
As a fully managed Layer 2 switch, the XChange3030 has support for features such as VLANs (IEEE 802.1Q), LACP, STP, RSTP, PVRST+ MSTP, SNMP, flow control, port mirroring, port authentication (IEEE 802.1x), Quality of Service (QoS), ACL, IGMP, MLD, LLDP, and static routing.
About Extreme Engineering
Extreme Engineering Solutions, Inc. (X-ES), a 100% U.S.A.-based company, designs and manufactures Intel® and NXP (formerly Freescale)-based single board computers, networking products, storage products, power supplies, and system-level solutions for embedded computing customers. For further information on X-ES products or services, please visit our website: www.xes-inc.com, call +1 (608) 833-1155, or email us at [email protected].
