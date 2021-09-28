Extreme Engineering Solutions' XChange3030 is 3U VPX 40 Gigabit Ethernet Switch with Layer 2 Switching



The XChange3030 3U VPX 40 Gigabit Ethernet Switch by Extreme Engineering Solutions (X-ES) is a high-performance embedded module that is ideal for ruggedized systems requiring high-bandwidth processing. The XChange3030 provides six backplane 40GBASE-KR4 Ethernet ports, six backplane 10GBASE-KR Ethernet ports, two backplane 10GBASE-T Ethernet ports, and one front panel optical Ethernet port.

Features

Non-blocking, full wire-speed Ethernet switch

Layer 2 switching with extensive IEEE protocol and IETF RFC support

Six 40GBASE-KR4 40 Gigabit Ethernet ports

Six 10GBASE-KR 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports

Two 10GBASE-T 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports

One front panel optical Ethernet port

Ruggedized Enhanced Design Implementation (REDI) per VITA 48

Conduction cooling

IPv4 and IPv6 support

Support for jumbo frames up to 12 kB

IEEE 1588v2 transparent clocking support

SSH and SNMP server support

Optional VITA 46.11 Tier 1 and Tier 2 IPMI Controller (IPMC)

In addition to 15 Ethernet ports, the XChange3030 delivers full wire-speed across all of its ports and supports jumbo packets up to 12 kB. It also supports IPv6, Energy Efficient Ethernet™ (EEE), and a comprehensive set of IETF RFCs and IEEE protocols.

As a fully managed Layer 2 switch, the XChange3030 has support for features such as VLANs (IEEE 802.1Q), LACP, STP, RSTP, PVRST+ MSTP, SNMP, flow control, port mirroring, port authentication (IEEE 802.1x), Quality of Service (QoS), ACL, IGMP, MLD, LLDP, and static routing.

About Extreme Engineering

Extreme Engineering Solutions, Inc. (X-ES), a 100% U.S.A.-based company, designs and manufactures Intel® and NXP (formerly Freescale)-based single board computers, networking products, storage products, power supplies, and system-level solutions for embedded computing customers.