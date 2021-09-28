Embedded Computing Design

Extreme Engineering Solutions' XChange3030 is 3U VPX 40 Gigabit Ethernet Switch with Layer 2 Switching

Extreme Engineering Solutions' XChange3030 is 3U VPX 40 Gigabit Ethernet Switch with Layer 2 Switching


The XChange3030 3U VPX 40 Gigabit Ethernet Switch by Extreme Engineering Solutions (X-ES) is a high-performance embedded module that is ideal for ruggedized systems requiring high-bandwidth processing. The XChange3030 provides six backplane 40GBASE-KR4 Ethernet ports, six backplane 10GBASE-KR Ethernet ports, two backplane 10GBASE-T Ethernet ports, and one front panel optical Ethernet port.

XChange3030 is one of many of Extreme Engineering Solutions' high-performance, embedded Ethernet switches.

Features

  • Non-blocking, full wire-speed Ethernet switch
  • Layer 2 switching with extensive IEEE protocol and IETF RFC support
  • Six 40GBASE-KR4 40 Gigabit Ethernet ports
  • Six 10GBASE-KR 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports
  • Two 10GBASE-T 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports
  • One front panel optical Ethernet port
  • Ruggedized Enhanced Design Implementation (REDI) per VITA 48
  • Conduction cooling
  • IPv4 and IPv6 support
  • Support for jumbo frames up to 12 kB
  • IEEE 1588v2 transparent clocking support
  • SSH and SNMP server support
  • Optional VITA 46.11 Tier 1 and Tier 2 IPMI Controller (IPMC)

Maximize Performance with Embedded Modules from X-ES

In addition to 15 Ethernet ports, the XChange3030 delivers full wire-speed across all of its ports and supports jumbo packets up to 12 kB. It also supports IPv6, Energy Efficient Ethernet™ (EEE), and a comprehensive set of IETF RFCs and IEEE protocols.

As a fully managed Layer 2 switch, the XChange3030 has support for features such as VLANs (IEEE 802.1Q), LACP, STP, RSTP, PVRST+ MSTP, SNMP, flow control, port mirroring, port authentication (IEEE 802.1x), Quality of Service (QoS), ACL, IGMP, MLD, LLDP, and static routing.

About Extreme Engineering

Extreme Engineering Solutions, Inc. (X-ES), a 100% U.S.A.-based company, designs and manufactures Intel® and NXP (formerly Freescale)-based single board computers, networking products, storage products, power supplies, and system-level solutions for embedded computing customers. For further information on X-ES products or services, please visit our website: www.xes-inc.com, call +1 (608) 833-1155, or email us at [email protected].

Featured Companies

Extreme Engineering Solutions, Inc. (X-ES)

9901 Silicon Prairie Parkway
Verona, WI 53593
Website
Email
+1 (608) 833-1155
