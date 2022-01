Embedded Executive: Carlos Morales, VP of AI, Ambiq

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Sub-threshold technology has pushed microprocessor power levels down to places we have not seen before.

While it’s not a new technology, but something that Ambiq has been implementing for many years, why haven’t other vendors implemented it, if it’s so promising?

That’s the question I started with in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast with my guest, Ambiq’s Vice President of AI, Carlos Morales.