EMA Design Automation Expands Operations in Central Europe

By Taryn Engmark

Assistant Editor

January 12, 2022

EMA Design Automation, a provider of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) systems solutions, announced it is expanding with the merger of EMA and FlowCAD, the leading EDA solutions provider in Central Europe for over 18 years. This announcement marks EMA's fourth such expansion in 18 months. 

FlowCAD has served as the Cadence channel partner for Central Europe since 2003. The combined strength of EMA and FlowCAD enables both companies to support the needs of sophisticated, multi-disciplined, and multi-national design teams. 

For more information, visit www.ema-eda.com or www.flowcad.com.

