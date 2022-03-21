Vecow Launches Computer-on-Module Based on COM Express Compact Form Factor

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Vecow expanded its embedded computing product portfolio with the launch of the COM Express VCOM-1600 and VCOM-BASE.

Based on Intel Atom x6000E processor, Vecow COM Express product portfolio is designed in a compact size and provides power-efficient, with enhanced graphics performance and flexibility capabilities to power the edge applications in the field of factory automation, medical, marine, retail, as well as transportation and logistics.

The Vecow COM Express products are PICMG standard. Build for ready-to-use, VCOM-1600 COM Express Compact Type 6 module provides off-the-shelf features to meet specific applications. It includes multiple DDI, VGA, LVDS display interfaces with resolution up to 4K, USB3.2, TPM 2.0, DDR4 memory up to 32GB, and offers 2.5GigE LAN with support of Intel TSN technology allowing for real-time data synchronization.

The Vecow VCOM-BASE COM Express Type 6 Reference Carrier Board comes in ATX form factor and conforms to COM Express Carrier Design Guides. It supports up 3 PCIe, and up to 3 independent displays.

For more information, visit: www.vecow.com