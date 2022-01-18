VDX3-ETX, A Standard ETX3.0 Form Factor Module Between Tradition and Innovation, Will Be Supplied At Least Another 5+ years

Press Release

Embedded Technology Extended (ETX) ETX CPU modules are compact, highly integrated computers with the standard form factor and standardized connector layout and carry the specified set of signals.

Due to its “plug-in” advantage which allows users to build different baseboards to host the same ETX CPU module, the adoption of the ETX form factor reduces manufacturers’ time to market for different applications, eliminates cabling headaches and achieves cost-saving purpose on system-level development.

ICOP Launches ETX Solution, VDX3-ETX. The VDX3-ETX is a low-power CPU module which compliant with ETX standards. Adopt a 114 x 95 mm basic size specification, supports Vortex86DX3 generation processors and provides scalable solutions that can meet customers’ further application development needs and shorten the market time.

The VDX3-ETX modules have excellent I/O capabilities and comply with ISA and PCI specifications and support the concept of embedded plug-in CPU modules, helping to simplify product development processes and shortening time to market. It takes advantage of the Vortex86DX3 1GHz x86 CPU, which integrates the PCIe, IDE, I2C, VGA, LVDS, PS/2, USB, HD Audio, and even 16-bit ISA bus support.

The VDX3-ETX is designed as a plug-in replacement, with backward compatibility to support legacy software to extend the existing product life cycle without heavy re-engineering.

