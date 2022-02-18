Embedded Computing Design

Ultra High Frequency HAT for Pi With RAIN RFID technology

By Chad Cox

February 18, 2022

Image Provided by ThingMagic

Read up to 200 Tags Per Second with the Ultra High Frequency HAT for Raspberry Pi

The ThingMagic M6E Nano UHF RFID Reader aboard the UHF HAT for Raspberry Pi is JADAK's smallest embeddable module with ultra-low power consumption. This RFID reader is suited for battery-powered, low-cost portable devices with a tiny small form factor.

The UHF HAT for Raspberry Pi is a an "Ultra High Frequency" RFID reader with strong RFID technology. It is designed for a wide range of applications in:

  • Military
  • Healthcare
  • Banking
  • Industrial

The Nano comes with a command adjustable RF output range of 0 dBm to +27 dBm (0.01 dB increments), which is required for read and write needs of OEM designs.

The Nano comes in a single SKU for worldwide usage and may be set for frequencies in the Americas, European Union (EU), India, Korea, Australia, China, and Japan, among other places. The EPC Gen2V2 and ISO 18000-63 standards are supported.

For more information, please visit kickstarter.com.

 

