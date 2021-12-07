SolidRun Announces SOM Based On TI’s AM64x Processor For Industrial IoT, Robotics, and Mission Critical Communications Hardware Development

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

SolidRun announced its new SOM powered by the AM64x processor family from Texas Instruments (TI). Featuring real-time and low-latency processing, this new SOM targets industrial IoT and industrial machinery applications.

The AM64x SOM is aimed at applications that require a combination of precise real-time processing and application processing, and comes equipped with two Cortex A53 cores for OS-level and applications processing, up to four Cortex R5F cores for real-time computing, servo control and functional safety, and an isolated Cortex M4 MCU channel for error monitoring.

This SOM also includes features that make it ideal for mission-critical applications, such as an integrated MCU subsystem and diagnostic libraries, inline ECC, an isolated Cortex - M4 core that can work independently from the SoC, secure boot with hardware-enforced root of trust, and more.

Architected using TI’s 16nm FinFET production technology, these new TI AM64x processor-based SOMs consume little power, support fanless design, and are robust to harsh environments ranging from -40°C to 85°C. Measuring in at 47 x 30mm in size, each SOM is equipped with onboard eMMC storage, a sub-1GHz MCU for radio communication, and up to three gigabit Ethernet physical layer transceivers.

To maximize the AM64 42 processor’s multi-protocol industrial ethernet support, the SOM leverages two built-in gigabit industrial communications subsystems (PRU-ICSS G), that support industrial ethernet protocols such as Profinet IRT, Profinet RT, EtherNet/IP, EtherCAT and, Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN). Paired with high-speed PCIe, USB 3.0, and integrated ethernet switch interfaces, as well as general industrial connectivity options like UART, I2C, CAN, and ADC, the SOM is the ideal foundation for industrial communications systems, factory automation, industrial robot and machinery control, industrial gateways, M2M communication, and more.

The AM64x SOM family features multiple ordering options for single to dual-core A53 and single to quad-core R5F options based on the TI AM6411, AM6412, AM6421, AM6441, and AM6442 processors. Additionally, SOMs can be optioned with TI’s CC1312 multiprotocol and multiband SimpleLink wireless MCU for sub 1GHz communication. Supporting 6LoWPAN, MIOTY, and Wi-SUN protocols allows the SOM to conduct advanced sensing and metering of sensors, which is useful for HVAC, smart buildings, advanced medical systems, smart meters, and more.

SolidRun also offers Hummingboard- T AM64X Base and Hummingboard- T AM64X Pro carrier boards that are suitable for prototyping with the AM64X processor SOM. These new Hummingboard carriers support up to 1GB of DDR4, 8GB of eMMC flash memory, and features expansion and communications options, including:

GPIO header

I/Os for USB 3.0, CAN - FD and RS485/RS232,

up to three gigabit Ethernet ports with two featuring PRU ICSSG,

optional Cat 4 LTE with SIM slot

optional CC1312 SimpleLink 1 GHz wireless MCU

The TI AM64xS SOMs and Hummingboard carrier boards are available through SolidRun. To help expedite the development process, customers will be provided with an optimized board support package, stable long-term support for select software distributions, access to SolidRun’s support tools, and sample source code.

For more information, visit: www.solid-run.com