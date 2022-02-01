Review Display Systems Delivers the Kontron COMe-bEP7
February 01, 2022
News
Review Display Systems Inc. announced the release of Kontron COM Express Basic Type 7 Computer-On-Module. The COMe-bEP7 features AMD EPYC Embedded 3000 SoC processors delivering a cost effective and highly scalable server-class performance in a compact form factor.
The Kontron COMe-bEP7 Type 7 offers scalable performance and peripheral support including:
- Up to sixteen processor cores
- Four optional SODIMM sockets
- Up to128GB DDR4 RAM of memory
- Four 10Gb Ethernet interfaces and
- Up to 32 PCIe Gen 3 lanes
- Two SATA ports
- Option to integrate an onboard NVMe if required
- Four USB 3.1
- Four USB 2.0
- LPC
- SPI Flash
- SMB
- Dual staged Watchdog
- RTC
The COMe-bEP7 module can efficiently operate in temperature ranging from -40°C to +85°C and includes a Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0) for enhanced security.
A small form factor of 95mm (h) x 125mm (w) is designed for use with a carrier board and is suited for a variety of server applications including:
- Embedded edge and micro servers
- Medical image processing
- Artificial intelligence
- Camera inspection systems
- Test and measurement equipment
Peter Marchant, embedded division manager, RDS said, “With a wealth of experience and knowledge in the design, manufacture and support, Kontron continue to deliver high quality, high performance, cost-effective embedded computing platforms. The COM Express-bEP7 is no exception and features a robust design offering a versatile, scalable solution with comprehensive high-speed connectivity, and a broad range of memory options.”
For further information, visit review-displays.com.