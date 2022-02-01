Embedded Computing Design

Review Display Systems Delivers the Kontron COMe-bEP7

By Chad Cox

February 01, 2022

Image Courtesy of Review Display Systems

Review Display Systems Inc. announced the release of Kontron COM Express Basic Type 7 Computer-On-Module. The COMe-bEP7 features AMD EPYC Embedded 3000 SoC processors delivering a cost effective and highly scalable server-class performance in a compact form factor.
 

The Kontron COMe-bEP7 Type 7 offers scalable performance and peripheral support including:

  • Up to sixteen processor cores 
  • Four optional SODIMM sockets 
  • Up to128GB DDR4 RAM of memory 
  • Four 10Gb Ethernet interfaces and 
  • Up to 32 PCIe Gen 3 lanes 
  • Two SATA ports 
  • Option to integrate an onboard NVMe if required
  • Four USB 3.1
  • Four USB 2.0
  • LPC 
  • SPI Flash
  • SMB
  • Dual staged Watchdog
  • RTC

The COMe-bEP7 module can efficiently operate in temperature ranging from -40°C to +85°C and includes a Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0) for enhanced security.

A small form factor of 95mm (h) x 125mm (w) is designed for use with a carrier board and is suited for a variety of server applications including: 

  • Embedded edge and micro servers
  • Medical image processing 
  • Artificial intelligence 
  • Camera inspection systems
  • Test and measurement equipment

Peter Marchant, embedded division manager, RDS said, “With a wealth of experience and knowledge in the design, manufacture and support, Kontron continue to deliver high quality, high performance, cost-effective embedded computing platforms. The COM Express-bEP7 is no exception and features a robust design offering a versatile, scalable solution with comprehensive high-speed connectivity, and a broad range of memory options.”

 
For further information, visit review-displays.com.

