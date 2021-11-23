Review Display Systems Announces New SMARC Module From Kontron

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Embedded computing and display solutions provider, Review Display Systems Inc. (RDS), announced the introduction of a new SMARC module from Kontron.

The energy-saving SMARC-fA3399 module is based on the six-core Arm Rockchip RK3399K processor which features a low power dual-core Cortex-A72 and a quad-core Cortex-A53.

The Kontron SMARC-fA3399 provides the ideal platform for the efficient development of computing intensive smart devices in non-critical applications such as digital signage, point-of-sale (POS), and point-of-information (POI). A fully integrated Arm Mali-T860MP4 GPU provides high performance 2D and 3D graphics capability. A range of displays can be connected via LVDS, DisplayPort, and HDMI.

The SMARC-fA3399 supports up to 8GB of integrated LPDDR4 SDRAM memory and up to 64GB of on-board eMMC 5.1 flash memory. Other integrated peripherals and interfaces include 2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports as well as 3 x PCIe, 6 x USB 2.0, and 1 x USB 3.0.

The SMARC module can be specifically configured depending on application requirements. Options for selecting memory and storage capacity, graphics output, PCIe configuration options, and LAN controller options, will change the interfaces available at the SMARC2.1 connector pinout.

The robust SMARC-fA3399 module offers a cost-effective, high-performance computing solution and complies with the new SMARC 2.1 module standard with compact external dimensions of 82mm (h) x 80mm (w). The module supports an extended commercial operating temperature range of -20°C to +60°C which enables use in a range of application environments.

The new Kontron SMARC-fA3399 modules is now available immediately from Review Display Systems Inc.

For more information, visit: www.review-displays.com