Embedded Computing Design

Review Display Systems Announces New SMARC Module From Kontron

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

November 23, 2021

News

Review Display Systems Announces New SMARC Module From Kontron

Embedded computing and display solutions provider, Review Display Systems Inc. (RDS), announced the introduction of a new SMARC module from Kontron.

The energy-saving SMARC-fA3399 module is based on the six-core Arm Rockchip RK3399K processor which features a low power dual-core Cortex-A72 and a quad-core Cortex-A53.

The Kontron SMARC-fA3399 provides the ideal platform for the efficient development of computing intensive smart devices in non-critical applications such as digital signage, point-of-sale (POS), and point-of-information (POI). A fully integrated Arm Mali-T860MP4 GPU provides high performance 2D and 3D graphics capability. A range of displays can be connected via LVDS, DisplayPort, and HDMI.

The SMARC-fA3399 supports up to 8GB of integrated LPDDR4 SDRAM memory and up to 64GB of on-board eMMC 5.1 flash memory. Other integrated peripherals and interfaces include 2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports as well as 3 x PCIe, 6 x USB 2.0, and 1 x USB 3.0.

The SMARC module can be specifically configured depending on application requirements. Options for selecting memory and storage capacity, graphics output, PCIe configuration options, and LAN controller options, will change the interfaces available at the SMARC2.1 connector pinout.

The robust SMARC-fA3399 module offers a cost-effective, high-performance computing solution and complies with the new SMARC 2.1 module standard with compact external dimensions of 82mm (h) x 80mm (w). The module supports an extended commercial operating temperature range of -20°C to +60°C which enables use in a range of application environments.

The new Kontron SMARC-fA3399 modules is now available immediately from Review Display Systems Inc.

For more information, visit: www.review-displays.com

Subscribe
Featured Companies

Review Display Systems

Website

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Processing - Compute Modules
Automotive
Elektrobit Launches Industry-First Automotive Ethernet Switch Firmware for In-Vehicle Communications

November 18, 2021

MORE
Debug & Test
Tracealyzing the FreeRTOS Kernel

November 19, 2021

MORE
Storage
Product of the Week: Innodisk’s Ultra Temperature DDR4 DRAM Module

November 15, 2021

MORE
Processing
Review Display Systems Announces New SMARC Module From Kontron

November 23, 2021

MORE