New System-on-Module from Laird Connectivity Delivers NXP Edge Processing with NXP Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Laird Connectivity announced the newest addition to their system-on-module (SOM) portfolio, the Summit SOM 8M Plus based on the NXP Semiconductors i.MX 8M Plus applications processor and 88W8997 wireless SoC.

The Summit SOM 8M Plus is a highly-integrated and comprehensive hardware and software solution that combines NXP’s multi-core applications processing with NXP dual-band 2x2 Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity for a range of advanced IoT applications.

Per the company, the Summit SOM 8M Plus is Laird Connectivity’s most versatile, feature-rich, and secure SOM to date, ideal for serving as the core platform for advanced wireless IoT applications.

Powered by NXP’s i.MX 8M Plus applications processor and 88W8997 wireless SoC, the Summit SOM 8M Plus delivers a quad Arm Cortex-A53 MPU and Cortex-M7 MCU solution for heterogenous multiprocessing. Incorporating the i.MX 8M Plus SoC into the Summit SOM 8M Plus allows customers to leverage hardware acceleration for machine learning with an integrated 2.3 TOPS neural processing unit, rich multimedia (graphics, video, vision, and audio) with a DSP core and GPU, advanced connectivity, and enhanced security for high performance, flexible solutions. Its interfaces include support for up to three displays and options for video out, camera, audio, and I/O.

The onboard Cortex-A53 and Cortex-M7 cores allow simultaneous Linux and RTOS execution on dedicated, firewalled subsystems. The quad-core i.MX 8M Plus SoC can run multiple instances of Linux for various purposes, such as user interface, connectivity, and more.

The Summit SOM 8M Plus is designed from the ground up with a comprehensive security architecture, ideal for today’s connected IoT applications. Secure enclave and secure boot powered by the i.MX 8M Plus enables root of trust hardware-based software validation and a secure storage system for passwords, certificates, and data storage, with a Summit Linux FIPS Core Crypto (FIPS 140-3 Level 1) validation. Additionally, pin-compatible connectivity Summit SOM 8M Plus modules will be available in the future as NXP updates their 2x2 Wi-Fi +Bluetooth combo silicon to the latest standards.

“We are launching the Summit SOM family to partner with connected industrial and medical device makers who require a system on module family that provides best practice security and an updated connectivity roadmap as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth standards evolve,” said Dan Kephart, senior product manager, Laird Connectivity.

The Summit SOM 8M Plus evaluation kit includes reference designs for display, camera, audio, LTE, GPS, power consumption profiling, PoE, battery usage, battery charging, USB 3.0 power, and more.

The Summit SOM 8M Plus is ideal for a range of applications, including harsh, industrial IoT rugged handheld devices, industrial IoT gateways, IoT vision solutions, and healthcare devices. It supports the latest WPA3-Personal, WPA3-Enterprise, and WPA3-Enterprise SuiteB 192-bit security standards and has an upcoming FIPS 140-3 certification. Per the company, it will be globally certified to reduce customers’ barrier to entry. Regulatory certifications will include FCC, IC, CE, RCM, MIC, and Bluetooth SIG approvals.

