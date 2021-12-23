Embedded Computing Design

MYIR Launched i.MX 8M Plus SoM with AI/ML Capabilities

December 23, 2021

After the former release of NXP i.MX 8M based MYC-JX8MX and i.MX 8M Mini based MYC-C8MMX System-on-Modules, MYIR has launched another advanced SoM, the MYC-JX8MPQ.

The new SoM is based on the quad Arm Cortex-A53/M7 i.MX 8M Plus processor which is NXP's first i.MX processor with a built-in 2.3 TOPS Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for extensive Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities. The i.MX 8M Plus also has integrated 1080p Video Processing Unit (VPU), 2D/3D Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), dual ISPs (Image Signal Processors), and audio DSP to provide a suitable solution for machine learning and vision, advanced multimedia, and industrial automation applications.

Measuring 82mm by 45mm, the MYC-JX8MPQ CPU Module takes full features of the i.MX 8M Plus processor and carries out most of the I/O signals to and from the CPU Module through a 0.5mm pitch 314-pin MXM 3.0 gold-finger-edge-card connector. It has 3GB LPDDR4, 8GB eMMC, and 32MB QSPI flash default memory and storage configuration as well as integrated PMIC. It is capable of running Linux OS and is provided with software resources and demos.

MYIR offers the MYD-JX8MPQ Development Board for evaluating the MYC-JX8MPQ CPU Module. The development board is a complete evaluation platform with rich peripheral set and connectivity options including:

  • UARTs
  • USB 3.0 Host
  • OTG
  • Dual Gigabit Ethernet
  • Dual CAN
  • Dual M.2 Sockets (one for 5G LTE Module and one for PCIe SSD)
  • 1x extension header for connecting with MYIR's MY-WF005S WiFi/Bluetooth module
  • 1x UART/I2C/SPI/GPIO extension header (compatible with Raspberry Pi interface, Micro SD card slot, dual MIPI-CSI Camera Interfaces, LVDS /MIPI-DSI display interface, Audio, HDMI, etc.)

MYIR can also offer design services to help customize the base board according to customers' requirements.

MYIR offers commercial and industrial options for CPU Modules and Development boards. The prices are economic. Discount is to be offered for volume quantities.

For more information, visit: www.myirtech.com/list.asp?id=669

