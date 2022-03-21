iWave Launches iW-G39RH: A Rugged HMI Series

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by iWave Systems

iWave Systems launched iW-G39RH, a rugged HMI solution catering to the need for rugged solutions. According to the company, the rugged HMI panels are available in 7" and 10.1" variants, and meets protection class IP67 standards making them resistant to dust and water.

The iW-G39RH is a new option for applications that require outside installation, or risk exposure to harsh environments and procedures. The rugged HMI finds a fit as a monitor screen or a control panel in mining, agriculture equipment, construction machinery, marine equipment, locomotives, and warehouse machinery.

Key features of iW-G39RH:

i.MX 8M Mini applications processor

7″ & 10.1″ display options

Reliable high brightness display and multi-touch

Robust IP67 aluminium housing with M12 Connectors

Analog video Input

CAN FD, RS485, USB and Ethernet

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity

Power over Ethernet and backup battery

Linux & Android SDKs with automotive protocol stacks special package

Operating range of -20°C to 65°C

Input voltage range of 9V-36V

To better provide flexible installation at the edge, the HMI comes with multiple mounting options such as panel mount, VESA mount, and RAM mount.

"Outdoor operations and hazardous environments pose many challenges for HMI solutions and displays, requiring precision engineering and innovation," said Sachin MK, Associate Director of HMI Solutions at iWave Systems. "The iW-G39RH Rugged HMI series presents an opportunity to improve systems that do not have a specialized HMI built for them".

For more information, visit iwavesystems.com.