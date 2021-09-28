Ensuring Quality – Vector Relies on Keysight for VT System Hardware Testing and Calibration Service

Image Courtesy of the Companies Stuttgart/Böblingen, GERMANY, 2021-09-28 - Stuttgart-based Vector announces the launch of an exclusive collaboration with Keysight Technologies, a worldwide acting and leading calibration service provider. The aim is to enable Vector's customers to use VT System hardware especially in areas where specifications of the development process and quality management require regular control and compliance with the system specification. Keysight's ISO/IEC 17025:2017 compliant calibration services help ensure that these quality requirements are met.

Vector's VT System product family includes highly flexible, modular systems in a variety of sizes for performing open- and closed-loop HIL testing in a wide range of industries: from automotive and aerospace to automation and medical. As the accuracy of electronic components in all test equipment is subject to certain natural variations over time, it is necessary to calibrate the VT System hardware at regular intervals to maintain the intended precision.

With Keysight Technologies, Vector gains a renowned calibration service provider with the expertise not only to perform calibrations in accordance with the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standard, but furthermore, meeting the requirements of the automotive standard IATF 16949:2016 when accredited calibration is provided.

To ensure precise and reliable measurement results for VT System components, the hardware is not only calibrated, but necessary adjustment work is also carried out. After successful completion, the process is documented with a comprehensive calibration certificate and detailed measurement report.

To ensure that the need for accredited calibration services can also be met for globally active companies, Keysight has a worldwide network of service centers. For example, calibration of new equipment can be performed at Keysight's laboratory in Böblingen, Germany. For recalibration of modules already in the field, Keysight service centers are available in China, Germany, India, Japan, and the USA. Having a local or nearby presence minimizes logistics efforts. Customers thus benefit not only from accredited calibration services for VT System components, but also from short delivery times and reduced shipping costs.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

About Vector

Vector is the leading manufacturer of software tools and embedded components for the development of electronic systems and their networking with many different systems from CAN to Automotive Ethernet.

Vector has been a partner of automotive manufacturers and suppliers and related industries since 1988. Vector tools and services provide engineers with the decisive advantage to make a challenging and highly complex subject area as simple and manageable as possible. Vector employees work on electronic innovations for the automotive industry every day. Worldwide customers in the automotive, commercial vehicles, aerospace, transportation, and control technology industries rely on the solutions and products of the independent Vector Group for the development of technologies for future mobility.

Vector worldwide currently employs more than 3,000 people with sales of EUR 692 million in 2020. Vector is headquartered in Germany (Stuttgart) and has subsidiaries in Brazil, China, France, Great Britain, India, Italy, Japan, Austria, Romania, Sweden, South Korea, Spain and the USA.

