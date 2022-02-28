congatec Releases Three New Server-on-Module Families with Intel Xeon D Processors
February 28, 2022
congatec released the x86 based COM-HPC Server modules by announcing availability of three new Server-on-Module families parallel to the launch of the brand-new Intel Xeon D processor family, formerly codenamed Ice Lake D.
The COM-HPC server modules in Size E, Size D, and the COM Express Type 7 will quicken the next generation of real-time microserver workloads at the edge.
Improvements to congatec’s new COM-HPC server modules include:
- Up to 20 cores
- RAM to up to 1 TB
- Double throughput per PCIe lanes to Gen 4 speed
- 100 GbE connectivity
- TCC/TSN support
- Intel Boot Guard
- Intel Total Memory Encryption – Multi-Tenant (Intel TME-MT)
- Intel Software Guard Extensions (Intel SGX)
- Intel Resource Director Technology
- AVX-512
- VNNI
- IPMI
- redfish
Target applications range from industrial workload consolidation servers for:
- Automation
- Robotics
- Medical backend imaging
- Outdoor servers for utilities and critical infrastructures
- Autonomous vehicles
- Video infrastructures for safety and security
According to congatec, the modules will be available in a High Core Count (HCC) and a Low Core Count (LCC) variant featuring different flavors of the Intel Xeon D processor series:
- The conga-HPC/sILH COM-HPC Server Size E modules will be equipped with 5 different Intel Xeon D-2700 processors with a choice of 4 to 20 cores, 8 DIMM sockets for up to 1 TByte of 2933 MT/s fast DDR4 memory with ECC, 32x PCIe Gen 4 and 16x PCIe Gen 3 as well as 100 GbE throughput plus real-time capable 2.5 Gbit/s Ethernet with TSN and TCC support at a processor base power of 65 to 118 Watt.
- The COM-HPC Server Size D and COM Express Type 7 modules will come with 5 different Intel Xeon D-1700 processors with a choice of 4 to 10 cores. While the conga-B7Xl COM Express Server-on-Module supports up to 128 GB DDR4 2666 MT/s RAM via up to 3 SODIMM sockets, the conga-HPC/sILL COM-HPC Server Size D module offers 4 DIMM sockets for up to 256 GB of 2933 MT/s fast DDR4 RAM. Both module families offer 16x PCIe Gen 4 and 16x PCIe Gen 3 lanes. For fast networking, they provide up to 100 GbE throughput and TSN TCC support via 2.5 Gbit/s Ethernet at a processor base power of 40 to 67 Watt.
The Intel Xeon D-2700 processor-based conga-HPC/sILH COM-HPC Server Size E modules (200 mm x 160 mm) will be available in the following variants:
|
Processor
|
|
Cores / Threads
|
|
Freq. [GHz]
|
|
LLC Cache [MB]
|
|
CPU Base Power [W]
|
|
Temperature
|
Intel Xeon D-2796TE
|
|
20 / 40
|
|
2.0
|
|
30
|
|
118
|
|
Extended Temp
|
Intel Xeon D-2775TE
|
|
16 / 32
|
|
2.0
|
|
25
|
|
100
|
|
Extended Temp
|
Intel Xeon D-2752TER
|
|
12 / 24
|
|
1.8
|
|
20
|
|
77
|
|
Extended Temp
|
Intel Xeon D-2733NT
|
|
8 / 16
|
|
2.1
|
|
15
|
|
80
|
|
Commercial Temp
|
Intel Xeon D-2712T
|
|
4 / 8
|
|
1.9
|
|
15
|
|
65
|
|
Commercial Temp
The Intel Xeon D-1700 processor-based conga-HPC/sILL COM-HPC Server Size D modules (160mm x 160mm) and conga-B7Xl COM Express Type 7 modules (95 mm x 120 mm) will be available in the following configurations:
|
Processor
|
|
Cores / Threads
|
|
Freq. [GHz]
|
|
LLC Cache [MB]
|
|
CPU Base Power [W]
|
|
Temperature
|
Intel Xeon D-1746TER
|
|
10 / 20
|
|
2.0
|
|
15
|
|
67
|
|
Extended Temp
|
Intel Xeon D-1732TE
|
|
8 / 16
|
|
1.9
|
|
15
|
|
52
|
|
Extended Temp
|
Intel Xeon D-1735TR
|
|
8 / 16
|
|
2.2
|
|
15
|
|
59
|
|
Commercial Temp
|
Intel Xeon D-1715TER
|
|
4 / 8
|
|
2.4
|
|
10
|
|
50
|
|
Extended Temp
|
Intel Xeon D-1712TR
|
|
4 / 8
|
|
2.0
|
|
10
|
|
40
|
|
Commercial Temp
The new COM-HPC and COM Express Server-on-Modules are application ready and may be configured for rugged cooling solutions that range from powerful active cooling with heat pipe adapter to fully passive cooling solutions for best mechanical resilience against vibration and shocks.
Further, the new modules come with comprehensive board support packages for Windows, Linux, and VxWorks.
Real-time virtual machine support is available thanks to congatec’s comprehensive support of RTS Hypervisor implementations from Real-Time Systems.
For more information, visit congatec.com.