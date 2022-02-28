congatec Releases Three New Server-on-Module Families with Intel Xeon D Processors

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by congatec congatec released the x86 based COM-HPC Server modules by announcing availability of three new Server-on-Module families parallel to the launch of the brand-new Intel Xeon D processor family, formerly codenamed Ice Lake D.

The COM-HPC server modules in Size E, Size D, and the COM Express Type 7 will quicken the next generation of real-time microserver workloads at the edge.

Improvements to congatec’s new COM-HPC server modules include:

Up to 20 cores

RAM to up to 1 TB

Double throughput per PCIe lanes to Gen 4 speed

100 GbE connectivity

TCC/TSN support

Intel Boot Guard

Intel Total Memory Encryption – Multi-Tenant (Intel TME-MT)

Intel Software Guard Extensions (Intel SGX)

Intel Resource Director Technology

AVX-512

VNNI

IPMI

redfish

Target applications range from industrial workload consolidation servers for:

Automation

Robotics

Medical backend imaging

Outdoor servers for utilities and critical infrastructures

Autonomous vehicles

Video infrastructures for safety and security

According to congatec, the modules will be available in a High Core Count (HCC) and a Low Core Count (LCC) variant featuring different flavors of the Intel Xeon D processor series:

The conga-HPC/sILH COM-HPC Server Size E modules will be equipped with 5 different Intel Xeon D-2700 processors with a choice of 4 to 20 cores, 8 DIMM sockets for up to 1 TByte of 2933 MT/s fast DDR4 memory with ECC, 32x PCIe Gen 4 and 16x PCIe Gen 3 as well as 100 GbE throughput plus real-time capable 2.5 Gbit/s Ethernet with TSN and TCC support at a processor base power of 65 to 118 Watt.

The COM-HPC Server Size D and COM Express Type 7 modules will come with 5 different Intel Xeon D-1700 processors with a choice of 4 to 10 cores. While the conga-B7Xl COM Express Server-on-Module supports up to 128 GB DDR4 2666 MT/s RAM via up to 3 SODIMM sockets, the conga-HPC/sILL COM-HPC Server Size D module offers 4 DIMM sockets for up to 256 GB of 2933 MT/s fast DDR4 RAM. Both module families offer 16x PCIe Gen 4 and 16x PCIe Gen 3 lanes. For fast networking, they provide up to 100 GbE throughput and TSN TCC support via 2.5 Gbit/s Ethernet at a processor base power of 40 to 67 Watt.

The Intel Xeon D-2700 processor-based conga-HPC/sILH COM-HPC Server Size E modules (200 mm x 160 mm) will be available in the following variants:

Processor Cores / Threads Freq. [GHz] LLC Cache [MB] CPU Base Power [W] Temperature

range Intel Xeon D-2796TE 20 / 40 2.0 30 118 Extended Temp Intel Xeon D-2775TE 16 / 32 2.0 25 100 Extended Temp Intel Xeon D-2752TER 12 / 24 1.8 20 77 Extended Temp Intel Xeon D-2733NT 8 / 16 2.1 15 80 Commercial Temp Intel Xeon D-2712T 4 / 8 1.9 15 65 Commercial Temp

The Intel Xeon D-1700 processor-based conga-HPC/sILL COM-HPC Server Size D modules (160mm x 160mm) and conga-B7Xl COM Express Type 7 modules (95 mm x 120 mm) will be available in the following configurations:

Processor Cores / Threads Freq. [GHz] LLC Cache [MB] CPU Base Power [W] Temperature

range Intel Xeon D-1746TER 10 / 20 2.0 15 67 Extended Temp Intel Xeon D-1732TE 8 / 16 1.9 15 52 Extended Temp Intel Xeon D-1735TR 8 / 16 2.2 15 59 Commercial Temp Intel Xeon D-1715TER 4 / 8 2.4 10 50 Extended Temp Intel Xeon D-1712TR 4 / 8 2.0 10 40 Commercial Temp

The new COM-HPC and COM Express Server-on-Modules are application ready and may be configured for rugged cooling solutions that range from powerful active cooling with heat pipe adapter to fully passive cooling solutions for best mechanical resilience against vibration and shocks.

Further, the new modules come with comprehensive board support packages for Windows, Linux, and VxWorks.

Real-time virtual machine support is available thanks to congatec’s comprehensive support of RTS Hypervisor implementations from Real-Time Systems.

For more information, visit congatec.com.