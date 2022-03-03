ADLINK Presents Edge server-class COM-HPC Server Type and COM Express Type 7 Modules Powered by the latest Intel Xeon D Processors

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

ADLINK’s new COM-HPC Server Type and COM Express Type 7 Modules boost real-time computing with integrated high-speed Ethernet and industrial-grade reliability & longevity.

ADLINK Technology Inc., introduced its latest Intel Xeon D-based Computer-on-Modules (COMs), available in two form factors – COM-HPC Server Type and COM Express Type 7. Powered by Intel Xeon D-2700 and D-1700 series processors (Codename: Ice Lake-D), these ADLINK COMs feature integrated high speed Ethernet, up to 8x 10G or above with up to 32 PCIe Gen4 lanes, and AI acceleration, while exhibiting extended temperature ratings for embedded and rugged applications.

ADLINK COM-HPC-sIDH is a COM-HPC server type D size module powered by Intel Xeon D-2700 HCC processor with up to 20 CPU cores, 30MB cache, 512GB DDR4 memory capacity, 8x 10G or 4x 25G Ethernet, and power consumption of 65 to 118 watts. On the other hand, ADLINK Express-ID7 is a COM Express Type 7 module based on Intel Xeon D-1700 LCC processor and delivers up to 67W TDP, offering up to 10 CPU cores, 128GB DDR4 memory capacity, and 4x 10G Ethernet.

Boasting Intel Deep Learning Boost (VNNI) and Intel AVX-512 for AI inference processing, ADLINK COMs with Intel Ice Lake-D are designed to fulfill on-device machine learning and deep learning processes for machine vision, natural language processing, and smart video analytics besting previous generations. In addition, these new COMs feature Intel Time Coordinated Computing (Intel TCC), and provide Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) support –bringing CPU core control and timely synchronization over networked devices while ensuring low-latency, deterministic performance for driving hard-real-time workloads.

COM-HPC-sIDH additionally offers Module Management Controller (MMC) featuring an IPMB interface and a dedicated PCIe-BMC lane. In conjunction with carrier BMC, it provides users with remote management functions such as Serial over LAN (SOL) and iKVM.

ADLINK COM-HPC-sIDH- back and front

ADLINK Express-ID7- back and front

Built for edge and rugged AI applications, these new ADLINK COMs empower system integrators to realize all of their IoT innovations, from edge networking, unmanned aerial vehicles, autonomous driving, robotic surgery, to rugged HPC servers, 5G base stations, automatic drilling, ship management, and more.

ADLINK is also providing COM-HPC and COM Express server starter kits based on the COM-HPC-sIDH and COM-ID7 modules, with COM-HPC Server Base offering AI accelerator support via Gen4 PCIe (2 x16), 10GbE optical/copper Ethernet expansion, and local and remote IPMI/BMC management via VGA, COM, and dedicated Ethernet.

For more information, visit: COM-HPC-sIDH (COM-HPC Server Type) and Express-ID7 (COM Express Type 7).