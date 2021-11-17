Embedded Computing Design

AAEON Announces COM-TGUC6 with 11th Generation Intel Core Processors

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

November 17, 2021

News

AAEON Announces COM-TGUC6 with 11th Generation Intel Core Processors

AAEON announced the COM-TGUC6, their latest COM Type 6 board, featuring the 11th Generation Intel Core processor, offering developers and users an increase in performance with faster memory speeds, greater display support, and higher bandwidth connections.

The COM-TGUC6 delivers a rugged design and supports dual DDR4 modules up to 3200 MHz. The solution also supports in-band ECC, providing memory error detection even with non-ECC memory modules. Per the company, together this offers fast and accurate data processing for complex applications in robotics and AI computing. Additionally, the COM-TGUC6 can be configured with the industrial grade Intel Core U SKUs, enabling the board to meet WiTAS II wide temperature specifications, providing operation in temperatures from -40°C up to 85°C.

The COM-TGUC6 utilizes the latest generation of I/O and expansion features. One key feature is the Intel i225LM chipset, powering 2.5 Gbps Ethernet speeds for faster network connections in applications that demand higher bandwidths. Additionally, the system supports four USB3.2 Gen 2 ports, up to eight USB2.0 ports, as well as SATA III storage devices.

The COM-TGUC6 provides flexible display support, with connections for VGA, up to three DDI ports, and LVDS/eDP support. The board is capable of powering up to four independent displays for digital signage, medical equipment, and gaming. The COM-TGUC6 also supports a range of expansion options including five PCIe Gen 3 lanes, as well as PCI Express Graphics (PEG) Gen 4 [x4].

For more information, visit: www.aaeon.com/en/p/com-express-cpu-modules-com-tguc6

Subscribe
Featured Companies

AAEON Technology Inc.

5F, No. 135, Lane 235, Pao Chiao Rd.
Hsin-Tien Dist, New Taipei City 231
Website

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Processing - Compute Modules
AI & Machine Learning
NVIDIA's Jetson AGX Orin Robotics Computer for Edge AI and Autonomous Machines

November 9, 2021

MORE
Industrial
Embedded Insiders Podcast: Can Open-Source Security Save Our Side Channels?

November 11, 2021

MORE
Open Source
ETSI NFV Release 5 Kicks Off With Increased Support for Cloud-Enabled Deployments

November 11, 2021

MORE
Software & OS
Shift Left to Secure Connected Embedded Systems

November 15, 2021

MORE