AAEON Announces COM-TGUC6 with 11th Generation Intel Core Processors

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

AAEON announced the COM-TGUC6, their latest COM Type 6 board, featuring the 11th Generation Intel Core processor, offering developers and users an increase in performance with faster memory speeds, greater display support, and higher bandwidth connections.

The COM-TGUC6 delivers a rugged design and supports dual DDR4 modules up to 3200 MHz. The solution also supports in-band ECC, providing memory error detection even with non-ECC memory modules. Per the company, together this offers fast and accurate data processing for complex applications in robotics and AI computing. Additionally, the COM-TGUC6 can be configured with the industrial grade Intel Core U SKUs, enabling the board to meet WiTAS II wide temperature specifications, providing operation in temperatures from -40°C up to 85°C.

The COM-TGUC6 utilizes the latest generation of I/O and expansion features. One key feature is the Intel i225LM chipset, powering 2.5 Gbps Ethernet speeds for faster network connections in applications that demand higher bandwidths. Additionally, the system supports four USB3.2 Gen 2 ports, up to eight USB2.0 ports, as well as SATA III storage devices.

The COM-TGUC6 provides flexible display support, with connections for VGA, up to three DDI ports, and LVDS/eDP support. The board is capable of powering up to four independent displays for digital signage, medical equipment, and gaming. The COM-TGUC6 also supports a range of expansion options including five PCIe Gen 3 lanes, as well as PCI Express Graphics (PEG) Gen 4 [x4].

For more information, visit: www.aaeon.com/en/p/com-express-cpu-modules-com-tguc6

