Embedded Computing Design

11th Gen Processors Boost Embedded Vision Systems with New COMs from Recab UK

By Chad Cox

December 21, 2021

News

Photo Courtesy of Recab UK

At a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27% each year, the worldwide edge device market is growing. The main cause of this growth is due to more applications completing progressively complex tasks, while increasing the technical demands of edge components.

To help better develop large embedded computing systems Recab UK released Computer-on-Modules (COMs) from congatec, which leverage 11th Gen Intel Core vPro, Intel Xeon W-11000E, and Intel Celeron processors.

Available in COM-HPC Client and COM Express Type 6 form factors, the conga-HPC/cTLH and conga-TS570 are designed on Intel’s 10nm SuperFin technology.

To allow the module to provide superior processing performance with reduced voltage droop and lower power consumption, the COMs come in a two-package design with a dedicated CPU and a platform controller hub (PCH).

For a large system needing to connect many edge devices for real-time Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), a bandwidth of up to 20 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes is available.

According to Recab UK, the new modules boast up to 128GB DDR4 SODIMM RAM, integrated AI accelerators and up to eight high-performance CPU cores that achieve up to 65% performance gain in multi-thread performance and up to 32% in single-thread performance.

The COMs can also deliver a 70% increase to rigorous visualization, auditory, and graphic workloads.

The COM-HPC modules support:

  • 20 PCIe Gen 4 lanes (x16 and x4)
  • COM Express versions support 16 PCIe lanes. In addition, designers can leverage
  • 20 PCIe Gen 3 lanes with COM-HPC and
  • 8 PCIe Gen 3 lanes on COM Express.
  • 1x PCIe x4 interface to the carrier board.
  • 2x SATA Gen 3 on COM-HPC or 4x SATA on COM Express

For more information, please visit recabuk.com

Featured Companies

congatec Inc.

6262 Ferris Square
San Diego, CA 92121
Website
Email
+1 858-457-2600

Recab UK

Website

