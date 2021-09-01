Embedded Computing Design

Xilinx and Motovis Introduce Complete Hardware and Software Solution to Further Automotive Forward Camera Innovation

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 01, 2021

News

Xilinx and Motovis, a provider of embedded AI autonomous driving, announced that the two companies are collaborating on a solution that pairs the Xilinx Automotive (XA) Zynq system-on-chip (SoC) platform and Motovis’ convolutional neural network (CNN) IP to the automotive market, specifically for forward camera systems’ vehicle perception and control.

The solution is designed to build upon Xilinx’s corporate initiative to provide customers with robust platforms to enhance and speed development. 

The solution, which is available now, supports a range of parameters necessary for the European New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) 2022 requirements by utilizing convolutional neural networks to achieve a cost-effective combination of low-latency image processing, flexibility,  and scalability. 

The forward camera solution scales across the 28nm and 16nm XA Zynq SoC families using Motovis’ CNN IP, a combination of optimized hardware and software partitioning capabilities with customizable CNN-specific engines that host Motovis’ deep learning networks. The solution supports image resolutions up to eight megapixels. For the first time, OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers can now layer their own feature algorithms on top of Motovis’ perception stack to differentiate and future-proof their designs.

Per the companies, market forces continue to drive adoption of forward camera systems to adhere to global government mandates and consumer watch groups including The European Commission General Safety Regulation, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the NCAP. All three have issued formal mandates or guidance regarding automakers’ implementations of LKA and AEB in new vehicles produced between 2020-2025 and onward.

Xilinx and Motovis will be speaking at the Xilinx Adapt 2021 virtual event on September 15, 2021. Adapt 2021 will feature executive keynotes with appearances from partners and customers, along with a series of more than 100 presentations, forums, product trainings and labs designed to help users unlock the value of adaptive computing.

For more information, visit: www.xilinx.com/news/press/2021/xilinx-and-motovis

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

