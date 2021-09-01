Xilinx and Motovis Introduce Complete Hardware and Software Solution to Further Automotive Forward Camera Innovation

Xilinx and Motovis, a provider of embedded AI autonomous driving, announced that the two companies are collaborating on a solution that pairs the Xilinx Automotive (XA) Zynq system-on-chip (SoC) platform and Motovis’ convolutional neural network (CNN) IP to the automotive market, specifically for forward camera systems’ vehicle perception and control.

The solution is designed to build upon Xilinx’s corporate initiative to provide customers with robust platforms to enhance and speed development.

The solution, which is available now, supports a range of parameters necessary for the European New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) 2022 requirements by utilizing convolutional neural networks to achieve a cost-effective combination of low-latency image processing, flexibility, and scalability.

The forward camera solution scales across the 28nm and 16nm XA Zynq SoC families using Motovis’ CNN IP, a combination of optimized hardware and software partitioning capabilities with customizable CNN-specific engines that host Motovis’ deep learning networks. The solution supports image resolutions up to eight megapixels. For the first time, OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers can now layer their own feature algorithms on top of Motovis’ perception stack to differentiate and future-proof their designs.

Per the companies, market forces continue to drive adoption of forward camera systems to adhere to global government mandates and consumer watch groups including The European Commission General Safety Regulation, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the NCAP. All three have issued formal mandates or guidance regarding automakers’ implementations of LKA and AEB in new vehicles produced between 2020-2025 and onward.

