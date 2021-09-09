QuickLogic Announces Australis eFPGA IP Generator

QuickLogic Corporation, a developer of ultra-low power, multi-core, voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, announced its Australis embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP Generator. This tool is a culmination of the company’s three decades of deep domain expertise in designing and shipping programmable logic architectures that are silicon-efficient and manufacturable at scale, implemented using the silicon automation design techniques of the OpenFPGA open-source framework.

QuickLogic utilizes the Australis eFPGA IP Generator to provide ASIC/SoC developers a way to define and implement customized eFPGA IP for their projects. Embedded FPGA flexibility enables a multitude of reprogrammable use cases – including addressing changing market conditions, supporting the evolution of new standards with the same silicon, customized implementations for intellectual property protection, offloading and hardware acceleration of artificial intelligence/machine learning workloads, or for creating a range of product variants for fragmented markets.

Severe semiconductor supply constraints and difficulties keeping up with Moore’s Law have driven system developers to pursue designing their own, more domain-specific devices. However, these are typically expensive, take longer to develop, and introduce risk. Integration of embedded FPGA technology is a possible solution to mitigate these risks, but historically it had to be “hand-crafted” and tied to a particular foundry and a specific process node. Australis addresses these issues by giving developers the ability to customize their eFPGA IP.

Benefits to the Customer

Fast time to market – Customized eFPGA IP – from description to GDSII format in days

Flexibility to meet specific SoC design requirements – Optimized for Power, Performance, and Area (PPA) requirements

Cost effective – Fraction of the cost of traditionally-built eFPGA IP cores

Broad range of foundries and processes supported – Use the best fab and technology for the application

Australis is based on the OpenFPGA IP generator and adds additional features and capabilities specific to implementing QuickLogic’s eFPGA IP solutions, along with the level of testing and support required to build commercially viable eFPGA IP.

