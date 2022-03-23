Embedded Computing Design

Long-Term Continuation of the PC/104 SBC: The VDX3-6755 Supports Full ISA, CAN Bus, Dual LAN, and Isolated Ios

By Taryn Engmark

Assistant Editor

March 23, 2022

The VDX3-6755 family of boards implement the DM&P dual-core Vortex86 DX3 processor with the rugged PC/104 form factor to promote a single board computer that natively supports full ISA and is a replacement option for many legacy x86 architecture CPU boards facing EOL.

This low-power x86 embedded controller is designed to meet PC/104 specifications while being backward compatible to provide a migration path for projects facing end-of-life challenges with existing x86-based PC/104 controllers. The VDX3-6755 is designed as a drop-in replacement with the compatibility to support legacy software in order to maintain a project's life cycle without heavy re-engineering.

For optimal performance in harsh industrial environments, the two RS-232 interfaces are each fully isolated against overvoltage of up to 2.5kV for both power and signal lines.

The RS-485 is protected against electrostatic discharge (ESD) of +/- 15kV. The two USB ports, PS/2 keyboard/mouse are 2.5kV surge protected. Additionally, it supports an environmental working temperature ranging from -20 to +70°C standard with extended temperature of -40 to +85°C optionally. For resistance to vibrations and shock, the DRAM is also soldered directly onboard.

The DM&P Vortex86 DX3 SoC graphics supports a full HD resolution of 1920x1080 at 60Hz (dual display) for VGA and 24-bit LVDS. The VDX3-6755 is also effective for systems designed for inspection applications and simple kiosk/POI equipment.

The VDX3-6755's dual LAN ports with 1 Gigabit LAN utilizing the RTL8111F chip and 1 Native R6040 10/00 Mbps LAN supported by Acontis EtherCAT Master Stack allows for real-time Linux and DOS. The onboard CAN 2.0 module support makws the VDX3-6755 a suitable product for many industrial automation control applications.

The Vortex86 DX3 line of CPUs also supports a range of operating systems — DOS, Windows CE (6.0, 7.0), Windows 7, WES7, Windows XP Professional, Windows Embedded Standard (XPe), POS Ready (WePOS), Embedded Linux, X-Linux, QNX (BSP), VxWorks (BSP), and FreeBSD.

ICOP Technology is also offering the Vortex86DX3 SoC in a new ETX SBC form factor that supports legacy applications and extends project life cycles.

For more information, visit ICOP Technology.

