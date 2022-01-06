Infineon Introduces the AIROC™ CYW20829 Bluetooth® LE System on Chip

The AIROC CYW20829 Bluetooth LE SoC is a Bluetooth 5.3 core spec-compliant device with a combination of low power and high performance, designed to support the entire spectrum of Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) use cases for home automation, sensors, lighting, Bluetooth Mesh, remote controls, and any other Bluetooth LE-connected IoT application.

The device integrates a power amplifier with 10 dBm of transmit output power and has receive sensitivity of -98.5 dBm for LE and -106 dBm for LE-LR 125 Kbps. The RF performance offers reliable, robust connectivity without compromising low power, making the CYW20829 suitable for a range of applications in smart home, smart building, medical, industrial, mesh, and human interface devices (e.g., keyboard, mouse, remote control).

The Bluetooth LE subsystem is architected for low current consumption with an optimized radio and an ARM Cortex M33 core focused as the Bluetooth controller. A second ARM Cortex M33 with a floating-point unit is dedicated for customer applications and can be clocked up to 96 MHz to provide high performance compute at low power.

Sonal Chandrasekharan, Vice President of the Bluetooth product line at Infineon, said, “The device has been designed from the ground up with efficient peripheral design, low leakage silicon with scalable and efficient MIPS, and a low power Bluetooth radio.”

The application subsystem is integrated with configurable serial communication blocks that can be turned into UART/I 2C/SPI as needed, multiple timer/counter pulse-width modulators, I 2S, PDM, CAN and LIN interfaces. Security is built into the platform architecture with a ROM-based root of trust, a TRNG, eFuse for custom keys, and cryptography acceleration. For added flexibility, AIROC CYW20829 also supports XIP from external flash as well as encryption on the fly for content on the flash.

The AIROC CYW20829 is supported by ModusToolbox, a collection of software and tools enabling rapid development of Bluetooth-enabled IoT solutions.

