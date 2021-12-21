Imagination’s Series3NX Neural Network Accelerator Helps UNISOC to Create 5G Smartphone Platform

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Imagination Technologies announced that UNISOC, a fabless semiconductor company, has used Imagination’s Series3NX neural network accelerator (NNA) IP in its Tanggula T770 and T760 system-on-chips (SoCs), its new smartphone 5G platforms.

Series3NX enables Tanggula T770 and T760 to achieve AI capabilities with its PPA (performance, power, area).

UNISOC’s Tanggula T770 and T760 SoCs adopt Imagination's PowerVR AX3596 NNA core. Imagination's Series3NX NNA IP performs well, is energy efficient, and is now the leading embedded solution for neural network hardware acceleration. Series3NX provides scalability, enabling the SoC manufacturers to optimize compute power and performance across a range of embedded markets such as automotive, camera, mobile and IoT edge devices.

Series3NX implements architectural enhancements like lossless weight compression to improve performance by 40% over the previous generation in the same silicon area, giving SoC manufacturers nearly 60% improvement in performance efficiency and a 35% reduction in bandwidth.

Series3NX supports both single core and multi-core designs. The smallest Series3NX single core is smaller than a pinhead but has a performance of up to 0.6 tera operations per second (TOPS). The compute power of largest single core reaches up to 10TOPS.

The AX3596 core used by UNISOC is the highest performance single core product. The multi-core design can scale to up to 160 TOPS for demanding Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) applications.

