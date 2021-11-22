IAR Systems Enables Next Generation Automotive Applications with NXP's S32K3 MCU Family

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

IAR Systems presented the latest addition to its list of microcontrollers (MCUs) supported by IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm. Now available is support for NXP's S32K3 MCU family designed for body electronics, battery management, and zone and domain controllers.

This extended MCU support is designed to help developers maximize application performance, maintain a high level of code quality, and achieve functional safety compliance in their automotive designs.



IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm delivers optimizations, comprehensive debugging features, and integrated code analysis tools. In addition, the toolchain is available in a functional safety edition certified by TÜV SÜD in accordance with ten standards, such as the international umbrella standard for functional safety, IEC 61508, and the automotive standard ISO 26262.



S32K3 MCUs are based on single, dual and lockstep-configured Arm Cortex-M7 cores supporting ASIL B/D safety applications. Features include a hardware security engine with NXP firmware, support for firmware over-the-air (FOTA) updates, and ISO 26262 compliant Real-Time Drivers software for AUTOSAR and non-AUTOSAR with IAR Embedded Workbench support.



For more information, visit www.iar.com/automotive